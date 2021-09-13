Last Updated:

Daniil Medvedev's 'dead Fish' Celebration After US Open Glory Thrills Fans

Daniil Medvedev won his 1st major Grand slam of his career beating Novak Djokovic with his dead fish celebration winning the hearts of many football fans

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
US Open

Image: AP


Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev destroyed Novak Djokovic's hopes of securing the Calendar Slam by defeating him 6-4,6-4,6-4 in straight sets at the US Open final. He avenged his Australian Open final loss to Djokovic earlier this year and kept the Serbian waiting for his record 21st Grand Slam title.

The highlight of the day was not the final between Djokovic and Medvedev but it was the latter's post-victory celebration that won the internet and was trending across various social media platforms. Medvedev did the ‘dead-fish celebration’ which the audience is finding hilarious.

During the post-match presentation, he was asked about the celebration and he said,

“I like to play FIFA. I like to play PlayStation. It's called the dead fish celebration. If you know your opponent when you play FIFA, many times you're going to do this. You're going to score a goal, you're up 5-0, you do this one," 

Medvedev won his first-ever major Grand slam of his career and his dead fish celebration is winning the hearts of many football fans. After the match, Medvedev tweeted, "Waking up this morning with so many funny messages. Let’s see the best #deadfish celebrations out there?? #fifa"

READ | Disgraceful US Open crowd slammed for heckling Daniil Medvedev mid-serve, shaming New York

Novak Djokovic had a dream start to the year winning Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, and everyone was expecting him to complete Calendar Slam by winning US Open and also Gold in Tokyo Olympics. But unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

READ | Daniil Medvedev defeats Novak Djokovic in US Open final to win his first grand slam

After the match, Djokovic said in the press conference,

"It’s a tough one to swallow, this loss, considering everything was on the line. But on the other hand, I felt something that I never felt in my life here in New York. The crowd made me very special. They pleasantly surprised me. I did not expect anything, but the amount of support and energy and love I got from the crowd was something that I’ll remember forever."

Djokovic currently has 20 Grand Slam titles, on par with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and would be looking to go past them next year. On the other hand, Daniil Medvedev will be eyeing to maintain his form and would be eager to win a Grand Slam next year as well.

READ | Novak Djokovic lauds Daniil Medvedev on winning US Open, calls him 'deserving' champion

Here are some of the reactions to Daniil Medvedev's celebration

Image: AP

READ | Novak Djokovic breaks down in US Open final; 'love from fans more pleasing than 21st Slam'
Tags: US Open, Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND