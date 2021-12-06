Davis Cup 2022: India To Host Denmark In World Group I Play-offs; 1st Face-off Since 1984

India have been pitted against Denmark in the World Group I contest which is scheduled to take place between March 4-5 next year. This will be India’s first tie since February 2019, as they hosted Italy and lost 1-3 in Kolkata. The Indian team travelled to Finland in 2021, Croatia in 2020, and Kazakhstan in 2019 in their last three ties.

Although Denmark has a singles player in form of Holger Rune, ranked as World No. 104, he is still ranked higher than the Indian players and is being considered a favourable draw for India. This will be the first time since September 1984 where Denmark will lock horns with India, having faced a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the hosts at Aarhus. Both teams haven’t faced each other much as the only other time they locked horns was in 1927. Denmark whitewashed India 5-0 in the quarterfinals in 1927 at Copenhagen.

What did Indian coach Zeeshan Ali say about the draw?

As per a report by Scroll, expressing his views about the Davis Cup 2022 draw, Indian coach Zeeshan Ali said, “Thank God, after many ties, we have got a home match. Previous two ties were tough for us, we played Croatia who made the Davis Cup finals. Then we played Finland and everyone thought Finland was an easy team, which was not the case. India on paper are supposed to be a strong team but except Ramkumar Ramanathan, who is 190 in the world, we don’t have anyone in top-200 in singles. We don’t have anyone in top-100 for long.”

Speaking about the team, the head coach further added that India were always the underdogs, however, the players always performed well at the Davis Cup. He also added that the team is struggling right now and admitted that it’s going to be a challenge irrespective of the fact, who are they facing. Speaking to PTI, he further added, “The last time we did not have our number one player with us, then Yuki was down with injury. If we have a full-strength team, if Sumit is fit by March and Yuki is also available, we have a very good chance of beating Denmark in India.”

Image: PTI