Davis Cup: Andy Murray & Team Great Britain Quote 'Frozen' Lyrics During Press Conference

Great Britain began their campaign in the newly revamped Davis Cup with 2-1 victory over the Netherlands. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski sealed the triumph with a 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) win in the decisive doubles rubber after Dan Evans lost to Robin Haase and Andy Murray won his singles round. The victory over Kazakhstan in their second round-robin tie on Thursday will put them in the quarter-finals as group winners.

Davis Cup: Team Great Britain quote Frozen Movie

According to a leading British media house, Great Britain's Davis Cup team played a mischievous prank on the members of the British press on Tuesday afternoon. They quoted lyrics from Disney cartoon Frozen before their game against the Netherlands.

Davis Cup: Andy Murray Frozen quote

Andy Murray kicked off proceedings by slotting the most famous tagline ‘Let it Go’ into his first answer (about the tournament’s facilities). It amused the top-ranked Briton Dan Evans. Kyle Edmund too was not far behind saying ‘fear will be (y)our enemy’. Dan Evans and doubles player Neal Skupski chipped in with ‘can’t hold it back anymore’ and ‘be the player – which is replaced by “good girl” in the main title song – you always have to be’.

Jamie Murray let the side down, failing to slip his assigned quotes in. He was supposed to say, ‘the cold never bothered me anyway’. Admittedly, it was a tricky one to slot in.

Andy Murray’s physical test in Davis Cup

For Britain to win the tournament, they will have to come through matches on five consecutive days. Murray’s physical fitness will be tested as he is still in the early stages of his comeback. Speaking about the demanding schedule, Murray said that playing five days in a row is going to be tough. He said that he did it in Antwerp and got through that tournament quite well at the end.

