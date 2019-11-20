Davis Cup: Watch Felix-Auger Aliassime Flaunt Raptors '95 Throwback Jersey During Practice

Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime's participation in the upcoming inaugural Davis Cup Finals received a major blow after he failed to recover from his ankle injury he suffered last month. Auger-Aliassime twisted his ankle during a pre-tournament training session just under a month ago in Vienna. Following tests and imaging, he was told to stop tennis activities for two weeks and did not get medical clearance to return to the court until last Monday.

Tennis Canada said team captain Frank Dancevic decided to rest the Montreal teen because he has not had much time to prepare after suffering an ankle injury last month.

Felix Auger-Aliassime practice with Raptors jersey

Canada's Felix-Auger Aliassime practicing in some very official gear here at the Davis Cup Finals.



On a side note, 'FAA' is the nameplate on the back of that throwback Raptors jersey.



First match of Davis Cup vs. USA begins today at Noon ET on @Sportsnet ONE. pic.twitter.com/5vk4f7bYfg — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) November 19, 2019

Recently the youngster was spotted wearing the “Dino” basketball jerseys which were worn by Toronto Raptors from 1995 – 1998. Felix decided to trade his tennis jersey for Raptors basketball jersey during one of the practice session.

Toronto Raptors bring back Dino jersey

After winning the NBA Championship last season, the Raptors decided on doing something special for this NBA season. They brought back the nostalgic “Dino” basketball jerseys much to the delight of its fans. The Dino jersey featured a home jersey in white with a large red dribbling velociraptor and purple stripes. The Dino Jersey was released in celebration of the franchise team’s 25th anniversary.

Canada Davis Cup

Canada became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup on Tuesday after they registered a 2-1 victory over their North American neighbours, United States of America. Vasek Pospisil defeated Reily Opelka 7(7)-6(5), 7(9)-6(7) in the first singles match, and Denis Shapovalov defeated Taylor Fritz 7(8)-6-3 in the second singles match. However, USA emerged victorious in the doubles match with the duo of Sam Querry and Jack Sock having a walkover victory due to injuries in the Canadian camp. Canada had won their opening tie against Italy 2-1.

