Why you're reading this: Novak Djokovic created history on Sunday after beating Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open 2023 at Roland Garros. Novak displayed his class in the whole game winning the first three sets, the 36-year-old defeated the Norweigan in 3 hours 13 minutes to win the French Open Crown. He gave a long speech in which he thanked professional footballers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez, who were present to witness the Serbian winning the record-breaking title.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic beats Rafal Nadal's tie record of the most Grand Slams title

Djokovic has now matched Serena Williams' total of 23 grand slams.

Djokovic is one win away from equaling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24.

What did Djopkovic say when asked about being the greatest?

"I don't want to say I'm the best in history because it would be disrespectful to others," There have been players from other eras. I'm not the one who has to say that. he told BBC.

Novak Djokovic acknowledges that winning the Roland Garros title elevates him above Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the greatest player in tennis history. He does not, however, directly compare himself to his competitors because he believes it would be disrespectful. Djokovic recognises that exceptional players have existed in previous eras and believes it is not his place to proclaim himself the best.

Djokovic emphasises the importance of "Grand Slam" titles and the number of weeks spent as the world's top-ranked player when evaluating tennis history. He boasts that he has set records in both categories. Despite his accomplishments, Djokovic is looking forward to the future and is motivated by the prospect of winning more major tournaments. He has no plans to retire as long as he continues to perform well.

Novak Djokovic broke Rafael Nadal's record with his 23rd title and expressed gratitude for the accomplishment. Given Nadal's dominance on clay courts, he finds it incredible to be ahead of him. He acknowledged Nadal and Federer's influence on his career. He credited them with motivating him to improve and acknowledged the influence they have had on his development over the last 15 years.