Djokovic, Nadal Or Federer: Who Is On Top In Terms Of Overall Prize Money Earnings?

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic currently holds the record for the most prize money won on the ATP World Tour in his career. Despite being denied an opportunity to compete in the Australian Open 2022, Djokovic still holds the record for the most prize money won over the course of his career. The 34-year-old is well ahead of his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, winning combined prize money of $154 million in ATP tournaments all over the world.

With lifetime prize money winnings of $130 million, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is ranked second on the list. Although Federer trails Djokovic in terms of career prize money, he still leads the pack when it comes to total earnings, including brand endorsements and other deals. Federer is said to have earned $80 million last year despite missing out on major tournaments. Federer's $30 million deal with Uniqlo remains the biggest for any player in the history of the sport.

Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, has amassed total prize money of $127 million over the course of his illustrious career. In terms of overall annual revenue, the newly crowned Australian Open champion has a partnership with sports gear manufacturer Nike that pays him $10 million a year, but even that puts him below Djokovic and Federer. Nadal earned $2 million in prize money after he won his second Australian Open title last Sunday.

Nadal beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final to script history at Rod Laver Arena, where he surpassed Federer and Djokovic to become the first player to win 21 Grand Slam titles. Nadal made an impressive comeback in the match as he went from 2 sets down to win the game 3-2.

Highest-paid tennis player in 2021

According to Forbes, Federer was the highest-paid tennis player in 2021, followed by Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal. Federer earned a whopping $90 million between 2020 and 2021, making him the top earner in the tennis world. Of his $90 million, less than $1 million came from playing tennis while the remaining amount was earned off the court. Osaka made $60 million last year, while Williams, Djokovic, and Nadal earned $41 million, $38 million, and $27 million, respectively.

(Image: AP)

