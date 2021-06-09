Djokovic Vs Berrettini Live: How To Watch French Open? Djokovic Vs Berrettini Prediction

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will go up against World No. 9 Mateo Berrettini in the fourth and final French Open 2021 quarter-final. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time) on Wednesday, June 9, from Court Phillippe-Chatrier. Here are the Djokovic vs Berrettini live streaming details, how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, the Djokovic vs Berrettini prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

The @atptour final 🎱



🇷🇸 Djokovic vs Berrettini 🇮🇹

🇪🇸 Nadal vs. Schwartzman 🇦🇷

🇩🇪 Zverev vs. Davidovich Fokina 🇪🇸

🇬🇷 Tsitsipas vs. Medvedev 🇷🇺#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2021

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Mateo Berrettini match preview

Aiming to win his 19th Grand Slam title and become the first player of this generation to win a career double Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic will look to oust another fiery Italian and go up to his 3rd consecutive French Open semi-final. A runner-up at the French Open last year, Djokovic started his 2021 season with yet another title run at the Australian Open. This was followed by an early exit from the Monte Carlo Masters, a semi-final run at the Serbia Open, a finals loss in Rome and a title run in Belgrade.

Having won all his initial French Open men's singles matches in straight sets, Djokovic was given a tough challenge by Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti in Round 4. This will be a good sign for Berrettini, who has had a brilliant year so far. Going to the finals of the ATP Cup and Madrid Open and with a title win at the Serbia Open, the World No.9 will be hoping to complete what his compatriot could not and make it to his first RG semi-final. The winner of this French Open 2021 quarter-final will meet either Rafael Nadal or Diego Schwartzman in the semi-final.

French Open live stream in India? Where to watch Djokovic vs Berrettini live

The Djokovic vs Berrettini match will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, some games of the Slam should be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Novak Djokovic vs Berrettini h2h record

This will be just the second career singles meeting between Novak Djokovic and Mateo Berrettini. The current Djokovic vs Berrettini h2h record stands at 1-0 in favour of the Serb, who won his sole meeting against Berrettini in 2019, at the Nitto ATP Finals. Djokovic won in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Berrettini prediction

According to our French Open men's singles prediction, Novak Djokovic will win this match in four sets.

Image Credits: Novak Djokovic and Roland Garros Twitter