On the back of his 1000th career victory, world number one Novak Djokovic is all set to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Italian Open final on Sunday. The match will commence live at 7:30 PM IST on May 15. The Serbian will look to win his 38th ATP Masters 1000 title, while the Greek will look to win his third. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting match, here is a look at how to watch Italian Open 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream details.

Italian Open 2022 live stream details in India

Fans in India wondering how to watch the Italian Open 2022 live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app. Meanwhile, the live scores and the official updates of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of the ATP.

Thank you 🧁! Thank you all for being on this journey with me thus far! ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Blessed and privileged to have reached this milestone and hoping for many more victories to come 💪🏼😃



See you tomorrow Roma IDEMO !!



📸: Alex Pantling / Julian Finney #IBI22 pic.twitter.com/cgWNaW7n1Q — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 14, 2022

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream details in US

Fans in the US wondering how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live can tune in to the Tennis Channel. The match will commence live at 10:00 AM ET on Sunday, May 15.

How to watch Italian Open 2022 live stream in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch all Italian Open 2022 matches live on Amazon Prime Video. The game will begin live at 3:00 PM BST on Sunday, May 15.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head to head record

When it comes to the head-to-head record between the two, the duo have played each other on eight occasions, with Novak Djokovic having won six of the matches, while Stefanos Tsitsipas has won two games. The last encounter between the two took place at the famous Roland Garros 2021 final when the Serbian edged his Greek opponent 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in a five-set thriller. It is important to note that Djokovic has a clear edge on clay as he has won all four contests that have taken place on this surface between the two.