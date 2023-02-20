Dubai Tennis Championships Live Streaming: How To Watch Sania Mirza's Last Tennis Event

Sania Mirza is all set to play her last competitive tennis tournament of her illustrious career as she competes in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2023. She is teaming up with Madison Keys in the women's doubles event of the competition and would look to end her career on a winning note. Here are all the details regarding the live streaming and broadcast of Mirza's last tennis outing.

How to watch live streaming of Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 in India?

Unfortunately, no streaming platform in India is showing the live telecast of the Dubai Tennis Championship 2023. However, fans in India can visit tennistv.com, the official ATP streaming service to watch the live action.

How to watch Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 in other parts of the world?

Americas - Tennis Channel (ATP)United States of America; Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

Americas - TSN (ATP)Canada

Asia - beIN Southeast Asia (ATP)Thailand; Cambodia; Laos; Malaysia; Brunei; Indonesia; East Timor; Philippines; Singapore

Asia - Canal+ Overseas (K+) (VSTV) (ATP)Vietnam

Asia - Eclat (ATP)South Korea

Asia - ESPN International China (ATP)China

Asia - PCCW (ATP)Hong Kong

Asia - Sino Catch (Sportcast) (ATP)Taiwan

Asia - WOWOW (ATP)Japan

Australasia - beIN SPORTS Australia (ATP)Australia

Australasia - Sky NZ (ATP)New Zealand

Europe - A1 Max Sport (ATP)Bulgaria

Europe - Amazon (ATP)United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; Ireland

Europe - BeTV (ATP)Belgium

Europe - CYTA (ATP)Cyprus

Europe - SuperTennis (ATP)Italy, San Marino, Vatican City

Europe - Telefonica / Movistar (ATP)Spain

Europe - Telenet (Play Sports) (ATP)Belgium

Europe - TV2 Denmark (ATP)Denmark

Europe - TV3 Baltics (ATP)Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

Europe - Ziggo Sport (ATP)Netherlands

Middle East - Sport5 Israel (ATP)Israel

Worldwide - Pragosport (News)Worldwide

WTA Schedule

Fri, 17 Feb 10:00 am Qualifying Women's

Sat, 18 Feb 10:00 am Qualifying Women's

Sun, 19 Feb 12 pm & 7 pm 1st Round

Mon, 20 Feb 12 pm & 7 pm 1st Round

Tue, 21 Feb 12 pm & 7 pm 2nd Round

Wed, 22 Feb 12 pm & 7 pm 3rd Round

Thu, 23 Feb 3 pm & 7 pm Quarterfinals

Fri, 24 Feb 3 pm & 7 pm Semifinals

Sat, 25 Feb 5 pm & 7 pm Finals

