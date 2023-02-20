Dubai Tennis Championships Live Streaming: How To Watch Sania Mirza's Last Tennis Event

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Sania Mirza is all set to play her last competitive tennis tournament of her illustrious career as she competes in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2023. She is teaming up with Madison Keys in the women's doubles event of the competition and would look to end her career on a winning note. Here are all the details regarding the live streaming and broadcast of Mirza's last tennis outing.
Unfortunately, no streaming platform in India is showing the live telecast of the Dubai Tennis Championship 2023. However, fans in India can visit tennistv.com, the official ATP streaming service to watch the live action.
Americas - Tennis Channel (ATP)United States of America; Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands
Americas - TSN (ATP)Canada
Asia - beIN Southeast Asia (ATP)Thailand; Cambodia; Laos; Malaysia; Brunei; Indonesia; East Timor; Philippines; Singapore
Asia - Canal+ Overseas (K+) (VSTV) (ATP)Vietnam
Asia - Eclat (ATP)South Korea
Asia - ESPN International China (ATP)China
Asia - PCCW (ATP)Hong Kong
Asia - Sino Catch (Sportcast) (ATP)Taiwan
Asia - WOWOW (ATP)Japan
Australasia - beIN SPORTS Australia (ATP)Australia
Australasia - Sky NZ (ATP)New Zealand
Europe - A1 Max Sport (ATP)Bulgaria
Europe - Amazon (ATP)United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; Ireland
Europe - BeTV (ATP)Belgium
Europe - CYTA (ATP)Cyprus
Europe - SuperTennis (ATP)Italy, San Marino, Vatican City
Europe - Telefonica / Movistar (ATP)Spain
Europe - Telenet (Play Sports) (ATP)Belgium
Europe - TV2 Denmark (ATP)Denmark
Europe - TV3 Baltics (ATP)Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
Europe - Ziggo Sport (ATP)Netherlands
Middle East - Sport5 Israel (ATP)Israel
Worldwide - Pragosport (News)Worldwide
Fri, 17 Feb 10:00 am Qualifying Women's
Sat, 18 Feb 10:00 am Qualifying Women's
Sun, 19 Feb 12 pm & 7 pm 1st Round
Mon, 20 Feb 12 pm & 7 pm 1st Round
Tue, 21 Feb 12 pm & 7 pm 2nd Round
Wed, 22 Feb 12 pm & 7 pm 3rd Round
Thu, 23 Feb 3 pm & 7 pm Quarterfinals
Fri, 24 Feb 3 pm & 7 pm Semifinals
Sat, 25 Feb 5 pm & 7 pm Finals
Image: PTI