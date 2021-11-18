Email 'written' By Peng Shuai 'only Raises Concerns' On Her Safety, Says WTA Chief

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has been the talk of the tennis world following her controversial sexual abuse allegation against the former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of the Communist Party. From 2013 to 2018, Zhang was one of just seven members of the elite Politburo Standing Committee, headed by China’s leader, Xi Jinping. The former doubles Grand Slam champion made allegations on Weibo which is the Chinese version of the Twitter-like app earlier this month which was later deleted. After the claim was deleted from social media handle Peng Shuai has not been seen since, which has only raised concerns over her wellbeing.

WTA chief issues statement over China tennis star Peng Shuai

WTA chief Steve Simon has raised concern over Peng Shuai after an email was posted on China's media from a tennis player. Simon in his statement said, "The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts. I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her."

He said, "Peng Shuai displayed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government. The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe. I have repeatedly tried to reach her via numerous forms of communication, to no avail."

It’s intriguing to see one of the world’s most sophisticated information dissemination systems taking a screen cap of a Word document and beginning a letter to the head of a professional organization with “Hello everyone.” pic.twitter.com/fbButIcwJO — Dhruva Jaishankar (@d_jaishankar) November 17, 2021

He added, "Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship. The voices of women need to be heard and respected, not censored nor dictated to.”

Talking about Peng Shuai career

Peng Shuai made her name in the doubles category winning the French Open and Wimbledon and became world no.1 in 2014. The Chinese tennis star has made her mark on the WTA tour with 23 double titles and 2 singles titles to her name. She also went on to win a gold medal at the 2010 Asian games by defeating Akgul Amanmuradova in the final. IN the singles Peng Shuai has achieved success by making her first-ever round of 16 appearances at Wimbledon 2014. In the same year, she managed to reach the semi-final at the US Open, where she had to retire from the matchup against Caroline Wozniacki.