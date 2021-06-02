Federer Vs Cilic Live: French Open 2021 Live Broadcast In India, H2H Record And Prediction

No. 8 seed Roger Federer will be facing off against Marin Cilic for an exciting second-round match at French Open 2021. The pair will be meeting for the eleventh time with Roger Federer likely to come out victorious. He made it past Denis Istomin in a 93-minute encounter, beating him 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 to move to the second round. Here is how to watch French Open live in India.

How to watch Federer vs Cilic live? French Open live streaming details

Indian fans who want to watch the French Open 2021 live broadcast this year can do so via the Star Sports Network. Additionally, it will also be available to stream on Star Sports via the Disney+Hotstar platform. That being said, the live scores and all other updates will be available via French Open's website and other social media handles. To use Disney+ Hotstar, one will have to choose a subscription plan that suits them.

Time IST – Thursday, June 2

USA – Tennis Channel and NBC

Roger Federer next match: Federer vs Cilic head to head

The last time Roger Federer and Maric Cilic met was for the 2018 Australian Open. Federer won in five sets, which is also his most recent title. The two athletes have met ten times, Federer leading with wins. The Croatian has won once – the 2014 US Open semifinals. "When it comes to Roger, he will certainly perfectly use the break like he has always done," Cilic said while speaking to a newspaper.

He spoke about Federer's comeback, and how "fascinating" both Rafael Nadal and Federer look. “Let’s recall how many injuries has Nadal had and whenever he makes a comeback – they rarely lose to a player he isn’t supposed to lose to and who isn’t his rival, Federer especially".



A familiar matchup - Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic - but not something we're used to seeing in the second round of the French Open



Both won in straight sets today in Paris



“I always struggle early on with my returning a little bit on clay, I do not mind the grass-court and hardcourt returns, as I am blocking it more than hitting it, I felt today I really made a bigger effort of going more in swing,” Federer after his latest win, who cruised past Istomin without committing a double fault.

Roger Federer 9 wins Marin Cilic 1 win

