'Fit-again' Roger Federer To Return Soon? Swiss Star's Latest Update Has Fans Electrified

The absence of Former World No 1 Roger Federer is being felt by fans who are eagerly waiting for the Swiss player to make a comeback. Federer has been missing the tennis action after he underwent a right knee surgery and may not even return in time to play the grass season this year as he continues his rehab. However, according to a recent update provided by the swiss maestro, it looks like he should be back playing soon.

Tennis news: Roger Federer rehab update

Roger Federer is working hard on his rehab which was visible from the post he posted on his Instagram handle on Monday. The post from the tennis star has so far garnered 489,962 likes until now. Federer last competed at the 2021 Wimbledon Championship, where he advanced to the quarter-finals before bowing out. After that event, the 20 time Grand Slam champion underwent right knee surgery. He had already undergone arthroscopic right knee surgeries in February 2020 and May 2020.

Roger Federer injury

Roger Federer's injury came into the limelight after the tennis star made the announcement of the same on his Twitter handle back in February last year. Back then, the Swiss star had tweeted that doctors confirmed that surgery on the right knee was the right thing to do and he was confident of a full recovery. He even thanked everyone for their support and also informed that he will not be back in action until the grass-court season at the earliest. Following surgery, the tennis legend played five tournaments and also competed at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer practices on court

Roger Federer was also unable to compete in the season-opening major at the Australian Open in January this year, as his long-time rival Rafael Nadal picked up his record 21st Grand Slam title, leaving Federer and Djokovic behind in the process. As the Former World No 1 continues his rehab from an injury, he recently shared a video, in which he can be witnessed showcasing his forehand shots and giving his fans some major treat. Meanwhile, the social media handles of Grand Slam tournaments like Wimbledon and the US Open replied to Federer’s video, alongside many of his fans.