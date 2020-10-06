French Open 2020 Nadal Vs Sinner Quarter-final Live Stream In India, Preview, H2H

In an epic showdown, 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal will take on the young new challenger Jannik Sinner in the second quarter-final of the French Open 2020. Both players have had extraordinary runs at the French Open so far, promising a high octane clash at Philippe-Chatrier. Here's how you can watch the French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs J Sinner live in India, and what you can expect from the match.

The 12-time champion squares off with the greenhorn.



Rafael Nadal vs. Jannik Sinner#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/O5S3KHMAQU — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 6, 2020

French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner preview

There will be records at stake for just about every player at the French Open 2020 quarter-finals. Italian Jannik Sinner is in the form of his life, becoming the first player since his opponent tomorrow to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open on his very first try. Sinner upset German 11th seed David Goffin in straight sets in round one, winning 7-5, 6-0, 6-3. He breezed past the unseeded Benjamin Bonzi and Federico Coria in similar fashion.

Sinner faced his biggest challenge at the French Open 2020 in his round-four meeting wth US Open 2020 runner-up and 6th seed Alexander Zverev. Sinner won the first two sets against an unfit looking Zverev but went on to lose the third set - the first set he has dropped at the French Open 2020.

Sinner made a quick recovery, beating Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to make it to his first-ever Grand Slam quarter-final. Ranked 75th, Sinner has been playing at a level far above this number and will hope to go as far as he can.

In stark opposition is his opponent for tonight, Rafael Nadal. The World No. 2 has blazed past each of his competitors at the French Open 2020. Even though Nadal has not looked to be in his best form, he is yet to drop a set and has only been broken twice.

It may be too early to judge his form, considering he hasn't faced anyone ranked in the top 50, but history will be on the side of the 12-time French Open winner. Nadal is on course to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Men's Grand Slam singles titles. Standing in his way are possible meetings with Dominic Thiem/Diego Schwartzman and possibly Novak Djokovic in the final.

Rafael Nadal vs Sinner live streaming details

Fans can watch Rafael Nadal vs J Sinner live in India on Star Sports Select 2 HD or Star Sports 2 HD. Rafael Nadal vs J Sinner live in India is slated to begin at 8:15 pm IST tonight on Court Philippe-Chatrier after the Dominic Thiem vs Diego Schwartzman quarter-final. Rafael Nadal vs J Sinner live in India could have a delayed start depending on how long the first quarter-final goes on for. Nadal vs Sinner live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Nadal vs Sinner head to head

This will be Nadal and Sinner's first meeting on the court.

Image Credits: Jannik Sinner Twitter & Roland Garros website