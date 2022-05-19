Last Updated:

French Open 2022: Complete Draw, Schedule, How To Watch, Prize Money- Everything To Know

French Open will take place in Paris from May 22 to June 5 and will feature128-player singles draw, 64-team doubles draw and 32-team mixed doubles draw.

French Open schedule

The second Grand Slam event of the year i.e French Open is set to take place at Roland Garros in Paris from May 22 to June 5. The tournament will feature128-player singles draw, 64-team doubles draw and 32-team mixed doubles draw. Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, while Rafael Nadal will be gunning for his 14th French Open crown.  Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Tsitsipas, Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev are th ones to watch out for during the tournament. Here's a look at the French Open schedule and other details regarding the tournament.

When is the draw for Roland Garros?

The Roland Garros singles draw was made on Thursday, 19 May at 7:00 pm while the doubles draw will be made on Sunday 22 May at 12:00 pm. Here is the men's singles draw:-

Who are Djokovic and Nadal playing?

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. Meanwhile, 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal will take on Jordan Thompson in the first round on May 22. 

French Open schedule details

The Qualifying matches begun on Monday, 16 May and will go up to Friday, 20 May. The matches will start at 10:00 am. The main draw will start on Sunday, 22 May and will carry on till Sunday, June 5. The Doubles Final will be taking place on Saturday, June 4, while the singles final will be played on Sunday, June 5. 

French Open live streaming 

The French Open matches will be broadcasted on Sony Liv in India, while the live streaming can be enjoyed on Sony Liv app. Eurosport will bring live coverage to more than 50 European territories, while beIN Sports will telecast the tournament in 10 territories in Asia. For fans in African countries, SuperSport will be the main broadcaster. In the US the matches will be shown on CNBC, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports. In UK the matches will be live on Eurosports.

French Open Prize money 

SINGLES
Winner: €2,200,000 / 2,000 points
Finalist: €1,100,000 / 1,200 points
Semi-finalist: €600,000 / 720 points
Quarter-finalist: €380,000 / 360 points
Round of 16: €220,000 / 180 points
Round of 32: €125,800 / 90 points
Round of 64: €86,000 / 45 points
Round of 128: €62,000 / 10 points

DOUBLES (€ per team)
Winner: €580,000 / 2,000 points
Finalist: €290,000/ 1,200 points
Semi-finalist: €146,000 / 720 points
Quarter-finalist: €79,500 / 360 points
Round of 16: €42,000 / 180 points
Round of 32: €25,000 / 90 points
Round of 64: €15,500 / 0 points

