Quick links:
Image: AP
Ruud closed the opening game with a forehand winner down the line, taking the set
Casper Ruud picked the first points as the Djokovic vs Ruud, French Open 2023 men's singles final kicked off at Phillipe Chatrier.
Both players are out on the court, warming up for the highly-anticipated summit clash at Roland Garros.
The pre-match ceremonies kicked off at the Philippe-Chatrier, as the Djokovic vs Ruud begins in less than 15 minutes.
The Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud men's singles final at Roland Garros is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. IST.
In the four encounters so far, Novak has defeated the Norwegian in all four games. The last time they clashed, Djokovic won the hard-court clash by 7-5, 6-3 in the Nitto ATP Finals in Italy in 2022.
World no. 4 Casper Ruud defeated Alexander Zverev in the penultimate round and entered the Roland Garros final for the second consecutive time. While he suffered a loss to Rafael Nadal last time around, he now finds himself facing the man who has won the same no. of major titles as Nadal. This will be his third appearance in the finals, in the space of five major events.
Having defeated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open 2023 semifinal, Novak Djokovic now goes head-to-head against Casper Ruud in a bid to win his 23rd major title. He also eyes to win the summit clash at Roland Garros and become the first man to win each of the Grand Slams at least three times in their career. A win on Sunday, will also make the 36-year-old the No. 1-ranked player in the world.