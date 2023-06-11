Having defeated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open 2023 semifinal, Novak Djokovic now goes head-to-head against Casper Ruud in a bid to win his 23rd major title. He also eyes to win the summit clash at Roland Garros and become the first man to win each of the Grand Slams at least three times in their career. A win on Sunday, will also make the 36-year-old the No. 1-ranked player in the world.