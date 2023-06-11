Last Updated:

Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final Live Updates: Can Novak Win Record 23rd Major Title?

French Open 2023: Catch the live score and updates of the Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud Roland Garros 2023 final on Sunday. Here, you can see the French Open live score and updates of the Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud match, where the Serbian would look to win a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title.

French Open 2023 Final Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud Roland Garros Live Score And Updates

18:46 IST, June 11th 2023
French Open Final Live Score: Djokovic 0-1 Ruud*

Ruud closed the opening game with a forehand winner down the line, taking the set 

18:43 IST, June 11th 2023
French Open Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud begins

Casper Ruud picked the first points as the Djokovic vs Ruud, French Open 2023 men's singles final kicked off at Phillipe Chatrier.

18:40 IST, June 11th 2023
French Open Final Live Updates: Djokovic and Ruud warm-up on court

Both players are out on the court, warming up for the highly-anticipated summit clash at Roland Garros.

18:20 IST, June 11th 2023
French Open Final Live Updates: Live action begins

The pre-match ceremonies kicked off at the Philippe-Chatrier, as the Djokovic vs Ruud begins in less than 15 minutes.

17:50 IST, June 11th 2023
French Open Final Live Updates: Djokovic one step away from creating history

 

17:39 IST, June 11th 2023
French Open Final Live Updates: When will Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud final begin?

The Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud men's singles final at Roland Garros is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. IST.

17:27 IST, June 11th 2023
French Open Final Live Updates: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud head-to-head records

In the four encounters so far, Novak has defeated the Norwegian in all four games. The last time they clashed, Djokovic won the hard-court clash by 7-5, 6-3 in the Nitto ATP Finals in Italy in 2022.

17:12 IST, June 11th 2023
French Open Final Live Updates: Can Casper Ruud stop Djokovic from creating history?

World no. 4 Casper Ruud defeated Alexander Zverev in the penultimate round and entered the Roland Garros final for the second consecutive time. While he suffered a loss to Rafael Nadal last time around, he now finds himself facing the man who has won the same no. of major titles as Nadal. This will be his third appearance in the finals, in the space of five major events.

17:12 IST, June 11th 2023
French Open Final Live Updates: Will Novak Djokovic pick a record 23rd Grand Slam championship win?

Having defeated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open 2023 semifinal, Novak Djokovic now goes head-to-head against Casper Ruud in a bid to win his 23rd major title. He also eyes to win the summit clash at Roland Garros and become the first man to win each of the Grand Slams at least three times in their career. A win on Sunday, will also make the 36-year-old the No. 1-ranked player in the world.

