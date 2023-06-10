French Open 2023 Women's Final Live Score And Updates: Swiatek  Wins The First Set

Quick links:
Muchova and Swiatek both struggle in service games, with Swiatek throwing a defensive lob return and Muchova sending a forehand long.
Muchova and Swiatek had a long rally, with Swiatek making a crosscourt pass and Muchova mishitting a forehand. Swiatek eventually held on to the match.
Swiatek won the first set by a score of 6-2.
Muchova serves to stay in the set, but Swiatek takes it after a drop shot and a backhand pass.
Muchova attacks the second serve with a backhand winner down the line, but Swiatek hits the forehand long and holds serve.
Muchova begins with a wide ace, but Swiatek nets a backhand return. Muchova saves a break point, and Swiatek nets a forehand return. Muchova draws Swiatek towards the net with a backhand slice and holds serve.
Swiatek is on the better end with a 4-1 edge over Muchova, match-up gets more interesting
Muchova finally had a chance to score against Swiatek, score 3-1
Swaitek is now having a 3-0 lead over Muchova, defending champ fires in the right time to take the lead
A pretty fantastic payout from Swiatek! The defending champion responds by smacking Muchova and takes a 2-0 lead.
The Women's singles final is turning out as a fun game as Swiatek picked up the lead
The women's finals at the Roland Garros officially begins
Swiatek won the toss and will be serving after the warm-ups.
Swiatek and Muchova arrive at the Court Philippe-Chatrier for the Women's singles Final in French Open
SO READY FOR THIS 🇵🇱🏆🇨🇿#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/kr9Viel5b7— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2023
It all comes down to this 🤩— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2023
Dual #RolandGarros Champion Iga Swiatek takes on first-time finalist Karolina Muchova for the title. pic.twitter.com/baERiM5LwB
