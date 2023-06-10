Last Updated:

French Open 2023 Women's Final Live Score And Updates: Swiatek  Wins The First Set

French Open 2023: Catch the live score and updates of the Iga Swiatek Vs Karolina Muchova clash taking place at Roland Garros on Saturday. Here, you can see the French Open live score and updates of the Swiatek-Muchova match, where the world’s number one would aim to defend her women’s singles title. All the Swiatek vs. Muchova live score and updates on republicworld.com.

French Open 2023

19:42 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova Second Set: Swiatek 2-0 Muchova*

Muchova and Swiatek both struggle in service games, with Swiatek throwing a defensive lob return and Muchova sending a forehand long.

19:38 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova Second Set: Swiatek* 1-0 Muchova

Muchova and Swiatek had a long rally, with Swiatek making a crosscourt pass and Muchova mishitting a forehand. Swiatek eventually held on to the match.

19:35 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova Second Set: Swiatek won the 1st set

 Swiatek  won the first set by a score of 6-2.

19:28 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova First Set: Swiatek 6-2 Muchova*

Muchova serves to stay in the set, but Swiatek takes it after a drop shot and a backhand pass.

19:24 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova First Set: Swiatek* 5-2 Muchova

Muchova attacks the second serve with a backhand winner down the line, but Swiatek hits the forehand long and holds serve.

19:20 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova First Set: Swiatek 4-2 Muchova*

Muchova begins with a wide ace, but Swiatek nets a backhand return. Muchova saves a break point, and Swiatek nets a forehand return. Muchova draws Swiatek towards the net with a backhand slice and holds serve.

19:14 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova First Set: Another point for Swiatek

Swiatek is on the better end with a 4-1 edge over Muchova, match-up gets more interesting

19:00 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova First Set: First point for Muchova

Muchova finally had a chance to score against Swiatek, score 3-1 

19:00 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova First Set: It's three for the Polish star

Swaitek is now having a  3-0 lead over Muchova, defending champ fires in the right time to take the lead

18:54 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova First Set: Swiatek strikes again!

A pretty fantastic payout from Swiatek! The defending champion responds by smacking Muchova and takes a 2-0 lead.

18:50 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova First Set: Swiatek takes a 1-0 lead

The Women's singles final is turning out as a fun game as Swiatek picked up the lead

18:46 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova: Game begins!

The women's finals at the Roland Garros officially begins

18:40 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova: Toss update

Swiatek won the toss and will be serving after the warm-ups.

18:36 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova: Both players arrive at the court

Swiatek and Muchova arrive at the Court Philippe-Chatrier for the Women's singles Final in French Open

18:26 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova: An exciting final to watch!

 

 

18:21 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova: Fifteen Minutes to go!!

 

 

18:01 IST, June 10th 2023
French Open live score: Swiatek vs Muchova

Catch all the live scores and updates of the French Open Women's Singles final here. 

