French Open 2023, Djokovic Vs Alcaraz Highlights: Djokovic Is In The 7th Final

Another key service game for Alcaraz. Begin with a backhand volley to win a 17-shot rally. Djokovic nets a backhand return for a 30-15 victory over Alcaraz. Djokovic is unsettled in the rally after an awkward bounce, and he nets the forehand in the follow-up - 40-15. The Spaniard serves wide into the deuce court, and Djokovic nets the forehand return. Alcaraz has the upper hand.