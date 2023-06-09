Last Updated:

French Open 2023, Djokovic Vs Alcaraz Highlights: Djokovic Is In The 7th Final

French Open 2023: Catch the highlights of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz clash taking place at the Centre Court at Roland Garros on Friday. Here you can see the French Open highlights of the Djokovic vs Alcaraz match dubbed as a 'generational clash. All the Djokovic vs Alcaraz highlights on republicworld.com.

French Open highlights Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Roland Garros

22:03 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: FOURTH SET: Djokovic* 6-1 Alcaraz

Djokovic serves in the French Open semifinals. With a huge serve winner and an inside-out forehand, he's up 30-0 in no time. Another successful service. Serbia has three match points. Alcaraz saves one match point with a down-the-line forehand winner - 15-40. Alcaraz receives a forehand return and that's the end of it. Djokovic has qualified for his sixth French Open final!

21:56 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: FOURTH SET: Djokovic 5-1 Alcaraz*

Alcaraz holds serve to avoid a bagel against Djokovic.

21:52 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: FOURTH SET: Djokovic* 5-0 Alcaraz

Alcaraz wins the opening point on Djokovic's serve, but Djokovic fires an ace to close the game. Alcaraz is one game away from his seventh French Open final.

21:48 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: FOURTH SET: Djokovic 4-0 Alcaraz*

Alcaraz's situation is not better. Down 0-40. Finds an ace someplace, then misses a backhand long to lose another game.

21:43 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: FOURTH SET: Djokovic* 3-0 Alcaraz

Djokovic extends the lead with a comfortable serve hold.

21:40 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: FOURTH SET: Djokovic 2-0 Alcaraz*

Alcaraz provides service. This service game may reveal a great deal about his present physical state. Djokovic produces a clutch crosscourt forehand return winner - 15-30 - after a wide serve towards the deuce court. Alcaraz hits a forehand into the net. Djokovic has two break points. And Alcaraz's backhand mistake kills the game. Djokovic breaks for a 2-0 lead.

21:29 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: THIRD SET: Alcaraz walks out the court

The Spainish star has gone for a bathroom break.

21:25 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: THIRD SET: Djokovic 6-1 Alcaraz*

Pure domination from the Veteran!!!

21:12 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: THIRD SET: Djokovic 3-1 Alcaraz

Alcaraz seems to be in some thigh trouble as it has seemed to hold him back. Djokivoic took the advantage as Alcaraz got penalized 

21:01 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: THIRD SET: Djokovic-01 Alcaraz

Alcaraz's increased power and finesse helped him convert the set point with a beautifully executed lob shot

20:42 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Djokovic* 5-7 Alcaraz

Alcaraz wins the second set 7-5 after Djokovic's serve-and-volley misses and his forehand shot goes wide.

20:33 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Djokovic 5-5 Alcaraz

Djokovic serves to stay in the second set, but Alcaraz wins the opening points with forehand winners. Djokovic saves a set point with a serve-and-volley, and Alcaraz nets the forehand return for a game point.

20:25 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Djokovic 4-5 Alcaraz*

Djokovic breaks back from two break points with a forehand return to the ad side and a backhand winner that just catches the line.

20:18 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Djokovic* 3-5 Alcaraz

Djokovic serves to level the score in the second set, with a backhand error and T ace. Alcaraz seeds the ad corner vacant and hits a forehand winner, but Djokovic sends a chip shot just beyond the baseline. Alcaraz breaks, sending Djokovic a backhand long.

20:13 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Medical Timeout - Djokovic

Djokovic takes a medical time-out and gets his wrist checked-up

20:04 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Djokovic 3-4 Alcaraz*

Alcaraz shows his strengths in this set.

20:00 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Djokovic* 3-3 Alcaraz

And it's even!!

19:58 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Djokovic to serve !!

Starts of with ace 40-15 

19:55 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Djokovic 2-3 Alcaraz*

Another key service game for Alcaraz. Begin with a backhand volley to win a 17-shot rally. Djokovic nets a backhand return for a 30-15 victory over Alcaraz. Djokovic is unsettled in the rally after an awkward bounce, and he nets the forehand in the follow-up - 40-15. The Spaniard serves wide into the deuce court, and Djokovic nets the forehand return. Alcaraz has the upper hand.

19:52 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Djokovic* 2-2 Alcaraz

The Serbian gets a rapid service hold. Maintains equality.

19:50 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Take a look at the shot!

 

19:47 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Djokovic 1-2 Alcaraz*

Alcaraz hits a great shot! Arrives at the drop shot but hits the return right at Djokovic, who returns it into the open court. Alcaraz comes back, pirouettes, and smashes the forehand pass for a 30-0 lead. Even the Serbian can't stop smiling and applauding. 

19:41 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Djokovic* 1-1 Alcaraz

Drop shot from Djokovic, Alcaraz rushes to the net, Djokovic attempts to cover the crosscourt shot but the Spaniard hits the recovery down the line - 15-all.

19:37 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: SECOND SET: Djokovic 0-1 Alcaraz*

In the second set, Alcaraz gets the opening serve. Djokovic overhits the forehand twice in his two unforced mistakes, giving the Spaniard a 30-0 advantage. Alcaraz drops the ball again, and Djokovic is unable to chip the ball over the net this time (40-0). Djokovic's backhand return is a hit. Holding Alcaraz in love.

19:31 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: FIRST SET: Djokovic* 6-3 Alcaraz

Djokovic wins the opening set 6-3 in 56 minutes!

19:30 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: FIRST SET: GOOD SERVE BY DJOKOVIC!

 Alcaraz 3-5 *Djokovic
40-40

19:26 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: FIRST SET: Djokovic 5-3 Alcaraz

Alcaraz saves the set point with a forehand volley down the line after a wide service into the ad court. The Spaniard has a T ace. Alcaraz closes the game with a backhand winner down the line.

19:19 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: FIRST SET: Alcaraz serving to stay in the opening set.

Wide serve into the ad court from Alcaraz, Djokovic hits the forehand return long - 40-30.

Alcaraz nets a forehand after twice clipping the baseline.

Set point for Djokovic.

Wide serve into the ad court followed by a forehand volley down the line - Alcaraz saves the set point - deuce again.

19:17 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE: FIRST SET: Djokovic* 5-2 Alcaraz

 Djokovic holds serve at the end of a 12-minute game!

19:14 IST, June 9th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE:FIRST SET: Score Update

Alcaraz delivers a superb forehand in a fast rally. It has a sting to it, and Djokovic can only hit it out of bounds! 40-40!

Djokovic 2-4 Alcaraz

