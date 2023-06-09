French Open 2023, Djokovic Vs Alcaraz Highlights: Djokovic Is In The 7th Final

Quick links:
Image: AP
Djokovic serves in the French Open semifinals. With a huge serve winner and an inside-out forehand, he's up 30-0 in no time. Another successful service. Serbia has three match points. Alcaraz saves one match point with a down-the-line forehand winner - 15-40. Alcaraz receives a forehand return and that's the end of it. Djokovic has qualified for his sixth French Open final!
Alcaraz holds serve to avoid a bagel against Djokovic.
Alcaraz wins the opening point on Djokovic's serve, but Djokovic fires an ace to close the game. Alcaraz is one game away from his seventh French Open final.
Alcaraz's situation is not better. Down 0-40. Finds an ace someplace, then misses a backhand long to lose another game.
Djokovic extends the lead with a comfortable serve hold.
Alcaraz provides service. This service game may reveal a great deal about his present physical state. Djokovic produces a clutch crosscourt forehand return winner - 15-30 - after a wide serve towards the deuce court. Alcaraz hits a forehand into the net. Djokovic has two break points. And Alcaraz's backhand mistake kills the game. Djokovic breaks for a 2-0 lead.
The Spainish star has gone for a bathroom break.
Pure domination from the Veteran!!!
Alcaraz seems to be in some thigh trouble as it has seemed to hold him back. Djokivoic took the advantage as Alcaraz got penalized
Alcaraz's increased power and finesse helped him convert the set point with a beautifully executed lob shot
Alcaraz wins the second set 7-5 after Djokovic's serve-and-volley misses and his forehand shot goes wide.
Djokovic serves to stay in the second set, but Alcaraz wins the opening points with forehand winners. Djokovic saves a set point with a serve-and-volley, and Alcaraz nets the forehand return for a game point.
Djokovic breaks back from two break points with a forehand return to the ad side and a backhand winner that just catches the line.
Djokovic serves to level the score in the second set, with a backhand error and T ace. Alcaraz seeds the ad corner vacant and hits a forehand winner, but Djokovic sends a chip shot just beyond the baseline. Alcaraz breaks, sending Djokovic a backhand long.
Djokovic takes a medical time-out and gets his wrist checked-up
Alcaraz shows his strengths in this set.
And it's even!!
Starts of with ace 40-15
Another key service game for Alcaraz. Begin with a backhand volley to win a 17-shot rally. Djokovic nets a backhand return for a 30-15 victory over Alcaraz. Djokovic is unsettled in the rally after an awkward bounce, and he nets the forehand in the follow-up - 40-15. The Spaniard serves wide into the deuce court, and Djokovic nets the forehand return. Alcaraz has the upper hand.
The Serbian gets a rapid service hold. Maintains equality.
In Novak voice: NOT TOO BAD 🤯#RolandGarros | @carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/pHkwxrff4u— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2023
Alcaraz hits a great shot! Arrives at the drop shot but hits the return right at Djokovic, who returns it into the open court. Alcaraz comes back, pirouettes, and smashes the forehand pass for a 30-0 lead. Even the Serbian can't stop smiling and applauding.
Drop shot from Djokovic, Alcaraz rushes to the net, Djokovic attempts to cover the crosscourt shot but the Spaniard hits the recovery down the line - 15-all.
In the second set, Alcaraz gets the opening serve. Djokovic overhits the forehand twice in his two unforced mistakes, giving the Spaniard a 30-0 advantage. Alcaraz drops the ball again, and Djokovic is unable to chip the ball over the net this time (40-0). Djokovic's backhand return is a hit. Holding Alcaraz in love.
Djokovic wins the opening set 6-3 in 56 minutes!
Alcaraz 3-5 *Djokovic
40-40
Alcaraz saves the set point with a forehand volley down the line after a wide service into the ad court. The Spaniard has a T ace. Alcaraz closes the game with a backhand winner down the line.
Wide serve into the ad court from Alcaraz, Djokovic hits the forehand return long - 40-30.
Alcaraz nets a forehand after twice clipping the baseline.
Set point for Djokovic.
Wide serve into the ad court followed by a forehand volley down the line - Alcaraz saves the set point - deuce again.
Djokovic holds serve at the end of a 12-minute game!
Alcaraz delivers a superb forehand in a fast rally. It has a sting to it, and Djokovic can only hit it out of bounds! 40-40!
Djokovic 2-4 Alcaraz