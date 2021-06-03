Gael Monfils Elina Svitolina Relationship: How The Couple Met, Pro Tennis Careers And More

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina are arguably the most well-known tennis couple, especially after they disclosed that they got engaged just a few weeks after they announced a break-up after the Australian Open. This week in Paris, the couple continues to give fans around the world something to smile about, as Svitolina was spotted in Monfils' player box on Tuesday, cheering and supporting her husband-to-be. Svitolina had also secured a first-round win earlier in the day against French wildcard Oceane Babel.

Gael Monfils Elina Svitolina relationship: How did Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina meet?

In 2019, during an interview with JetSetterua, Elina Svitolina spilt the beans on her relationship with Monfils. The Ukrainian shared the story of her acquaintance with Monfils and explained that she knew the Frenchman for quite a while but there was initially no communication with him.

She said, "I had known Gael for quite some time, as we constantly participated in the same tournaments. But there was very little communication: he knew that I was in a long relationship.” Svitolina further recalled how she met Gael Monfils in Paris at the end of 2018. “At the end of 2018, after winning the final tournament, I went to celebrate with my Paris friends. I posted a photo on Instagram, and Gael wrote to me. We met and could no longer part.”

She went on to admit that she was thankful to have connected with a sportsperson rather than someone who is not connected with sports.“To be honest, it’s much easier for me to meet with an athlete than with a person who is far from sports. After all, Gael understands me “from and to”, understands what difficulties I face, he can support me when necessary and as needed.” added Svitolina.

Gael Monfils tennis career and honours

Monfils is currently ranked 15th in the Men's singles. The 34-year-old has won a total of 10 titles (2 on hard courts, 1 on clay courts and 7 on indoor courts) during his professional tennis career so far but has never won a Grand Slam. Monfils reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2008.

Elina Svitolina tennis career and honours

Svitolina is currently ranked 6th in Women's singles. She has won 15 titles in her career (8 on hard courts, 5 on clay courts and 2 on indoor courts). However, like Monfils, the 24-year-old hasn't won a Grand Slam yet. She has made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open on three previous occasions.

Image Credits - Elina Svitolina Instagram