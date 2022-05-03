Gym Instructor Or Tennis Teacher? Legend Boris Becker Set To Take On New Role In Prison

Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker was recently sentenced to a jail term after being found guilty of four violations of the Insolvency Act. Becker was handed prison for two and a half years after the legendary German tennis player was convicted of four charges under the Insolvency Act. In the latest development regarding Boris Becker's jail term, the former tennis star could land a new role in the prison.

Tennis news: Boris Becker likely to don 'Gym instructor' hat

As per the report by Mirror.co.uk Boris Becker is reportedly set to become a gym instructor while serving his time at the Wandsworth Prison. The report states that Becker's job could even include teaching ‘paddle tennis. According to the former governor of the prison, Jerry Petherick who while speaking to the publication revealed that “Gyms are very popular in prisons. It’s a job a lot of prisoners want.” Despite Becker's sporting background, Petherick believes guards ‘would not want to show any signs of favouritism’. Becker is likely to serve 15 months of his sentence and is expected to move on from Wandsworth.

All you need to know about Boris Becker's prison episode

Boris Becker had failed to disclose, conceal and remove significant assets following a bankruptcy trial. The London court jailed the 54-year old after he was found guilty of transferring €42,700 to nine recipients (£356,000). These included the bank accounts of his ex-wife Barbara and his estranged wife Sharley after being declared bankrupt in 2017. And that is not it, as Becker was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany as well as hiding an 825,000 bank loan and shares in a technology firm.

Boris Becker's tennis career

The German tennis legend won his first Grand Slam title at the age of 17 when he lifted the Wimbledon title in 1985 and, as a result, became an instant star in the sport. After that, he went on to win two more titles at the All England Club before winning the Australian and the US Open. And that is not it, as Becker also won three year-end championships, 13 Masters series and Olympic gold for his country in 1992.