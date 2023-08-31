'He seems to be..': 7-time Grand Slam winner shares massive Djokovic claim over Alcaraz

The world of Lawn Tennis has witnessed unprecedented dominance from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in the last two decades. The trio was embroiled in a rivalry and produced classic after classic. However, as the sun is setting on the glorious era, the next generation has apparently arrived to take over. With Federer already on to the new chapter of his life, and Nadal in the twilight of his career, the Serbian is slated to remain as the lone dominating force, but the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz on the scene has made things interesting.

Novak Djokovic stands firm against next generation

Having already culminated his rivalry with Federer and presumably in the last stage of his bout with Rafa, Novak Djokovic needed a new rival and he indeed got one. With a win over Novak Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon 2023, Carlos Alcaraz has proven that he can do it on the biggest stage against the greatest of all time. He is set to take the helm from Djokovic and is already at the peak of the world ranking. However, the fortitude of Djokovic is still firm and may withstand the new challenge as well.

7-time grand slam winner says Djokovic is enjoying the Carlos Alcaraz challenge

According to 7-time Grand Slam winner, Mats Wilander, Djokovic seems to be enjoying the fight that Carlos Alcaraz brings in. Speaking to Eurosport, Wilander referred to his observation and quoted that Djokovic is taking the Alcaraz challenge differently.

“When he plays Carlos, he seems to be enjoying the fight in a different way to when he plays Roger and Rafa,” said Wilander.

“He plays like there’s no pressure and he’s not threatened by him. He’ll be thinking: ‘I am 36 and he’s 20 years old. Yes, he can be No. 1, but I will be No. 1 right now. I think there is an enjoyment factor, and that’s why he fought to the very end at Cincinnati,” Wilander added.