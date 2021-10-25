How Can Naomi Osaka Qualify For WTA Finals? All You Need To Know

Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka has had a tough Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tour in the 2021 season so far, ever since her exit from the French Open 2021. The former World No 1 won the Australia Open earlier this season but has been put of form thereafter. During the French open 2021, she was involved in a controversy after she decided to skip the post-match media interaction sessions to focus on her game. However, the tournament disapproved of her decision, and she ended up dropping out of the tournament.

Osaka was leading the race to the WTA finals at the start of the current season but now finds herself in the eleventh position with 2771 points. At her current position, her chances of making it to the WTA Finals in Guadalajara seem to be pale. Spaniard Paula Badosa recently overtook Osaka, and Tenusuian tennis player Ons Jabeur to reach eighth place in the standings by winning the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells. Initially, Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova, and Karolina Pliskova qualified for the WTA finals in Mexico, but with Barty’s participation now withdrawn, Iga Wiatek and Garbine Muguruza qualified after moving up by one place. This further implies that the last two places will be now filled by Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur. Osaka was recently overtaken by Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, who has 2881 points to her name, which pushed Osaka out of the top-10.

Naomi Osaka has won four Grand Slam titles

If Osaka wants to play the WTA finals this year, she would have to make a comeback and earn at least 500 points to reach the eighth position. After her media saga at the French Open, Osaka made a comeback during the US Open 2021; however, she was defeated by Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the tournament. Osaka took an indefinite break from tennis after her exit from the US Open, citing mental health issues. It would be interesting to see if she makes a comeback from the break or joins the WTA tour next year in Australia. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion and currently ranks 10th in the WTA singles rankings.

Image: AP