'I Didn’t Play Well': Carlos Alcaraz Opens Up On His First-ever Loss Since Wimbledon Glory

Wimbledon champion and world number one Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz recently lost to American player Tommy Paul in the Canadian Open 2023 quarterfinals. The young Tennis star lost by a scoreline of 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, and the defeat will add tensions for him as he will head to defend his US Open title later this month.

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to lift first ever Wimbledon title

Alcaraz defeated the Serbian Tennis legend Djokovic by a scoreline of 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz will now have the challenge to defend his US Open title later this month

Carlos Alcaraz to rectify mistakes post Canada Open 2023 loss

Ahead of the all-important US Open 2023 later this month, Carlos Alcaraz lost his first-ever match after the maiden Wimbledon title win in the Canada Open. Alcaraz lost to a slightly inferior opponent Tommy Paul of the USA and now will rectify his mistakes post-loss in the Canada Open 2023. While speaking in the post-match press conference, Alcaraz said:

I realise that I didn't play well, these matches. All I can do now is practice to be better. I have some weeks before the U.S. Open. But now I have to be focussed on Cincinnati. It's a Masters 1000. It's a big tournament as well. Obviously, I take a lot of lessons from this tournament.

Alcaraz added:

I think I did well some things, but probably everything can be better. I always say you can be better in everything even if you've played your best matches in your career. But right now, I have to improve a lot of things, getting more confidence in my game.

Carlos Alcaraz will now play in the Cincinnati Masters in the Round of 32 on August 16, 2023. The Cincinnati Masters will be a major exercise for Alcaraz ahead of the US Open 2023 and he will aim to defend the title once again this year. Apart from Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, who is also a favourite to lift the title, didn't participate in the last edition.