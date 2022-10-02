'If You Win...': Rafael Nadal Offers Casper Ruud Chance For 'revenge' With Promise; WATCH

Rafael Nadal has had a mixed 2022 season, winning two Grand Slams on one hand, but also suffered injuries on the other. Following his exit from the US Open, the Spaniard was unsure about his return date, however, he did feature in the Laver Cup doubles match with Roger Federer. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has now revealed that he is planning to return to action in November and plans to face Casper Ruud.

South America exhibition: Rafael Nadal places bet on a rematch with Casper Rudd

Nadal is all set to feature in an exhibition tour across South America before the end of this year. The tour is set to get underway in Buenos Aires on November 21. Taking to Instagram, Ruud announced that he will be joining Nadal on the tour by posting a short video clip. The former had lost to Nadal in the Roland Garros final back in June and now has the opportunity to take revenge not once but five times. In the video, the latter promised Rudd about playing him in five South American cities during the course of the event.

In the video, Nadal is asked by Ruud about a potential rematch to which the Spaniard said, "Well, let me think. Here's what we're going to do. We're going to play a rematch in Buenos Aires. If you win, I owe you a barbecue." He added "I tell you what, we’ll do five rematches. One in Buenos Aires, Bogota, Quinto, Belo Horizonte, Mexico City. Is that enough or not?" The Norwegian looked happy to take the offer from Nadal.

Rafael Nadal makes revelation about retirement post French Open title

Rafael Nadal made a comeback to the ATP tour in January following a five-month long hiatus due to injury. The Spaniard won the Australian Open and French Open crown, however, the 22-time Grand Slam champion made a shocking admission about retiring.

On being asked about the thought of retiring during a conversation with Spanish media outlet AS, Nadal said, ”I don't know, I'm not at that moment yet. I was close to that time this year, I'm not going to lie to you. During Roland Garros, I thought that it might be my last tournament, this is the reality. Although from then on everything went very bad physically, I broke my abdominal twice, at Wimbledon and in New York."