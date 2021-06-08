Iga Swiatek Age, Nadal Connection, Pro Tennis Career And Personal Life Details

Iga Swiatek is headed to her French Open quarterfinals. The defending champion appears dominant once again, and could possibly clinch a consecutive Roland Garros title. Here is a look at her performance at the current French Open, interactions about Rafael Nadal, and achievements at such a young age.

Iga Swiatek French Open 2021

Swiatek eliminated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk to make it to the French Open quarterfinals after straight 6-3, 6-4 sets. The No. 8 now has 22 back-to-back set wins at Roland Garros and will be facing No. 17 seeded Maria Sakkari. If she wins the final, she will be the first woman since Justine Henin (2007) to retain the French Open title.

Swiatek faced a tough opponent in Kostyuk and won with no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 curfew. "There were so many differences (from a day tennis match)," said Swiatek. "It was hard for me to adapt. The light was really bright and I had to adjust, sometimes I was facing the lights when I had to smash, it was very hard".

Swiatek admitted that Kostyuk's defence had been "crazy", and she struggled to finish points at times. "She was getting everywhere, so big bravo to her, she has a bright future ahead of her".

What is Iga Swiatek age?

The Warsaw-born Polish player is 20 years old, born on May 31, 2001.

Iga Swiatek mom

Swiatek was born to Dorota and Tomasz Swiatek. Her mother is an orthodontist, and her father had competed in a 1988 Seoul Olympics men's quadruple sculls event. Swiatek followed her older sister's footsteps, pursuing tennis as per their father's wishes. As per reports, he wanted his daughters to take up professional sports and wanted it to be an individual one instead of a team one.

Iga Swiatek Nadal conncection

Swiatek is known to be a Nadal fan. Before her first-round match against Kaja Juvan, she trained with Nadal. She ended up beating him 6-0, 7-5. Later, she even spoke about the training, adding that it only gave her positive energy. "It was really a huge inspiration for me. It's really nice to see such a champion being normal off court, and also telling jokes and being a little sarcastic. It's really, really nice. He's the guy that everybody can take something from for themselves".

