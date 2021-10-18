Is Novak Djokovic Likely To Make A Comeback This Year After US Open Final Defeat?

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has not played competitive tennis since his US Open 2021 final loss to Daniil Medvedev due to a heavy workload and fans are still waiting for his return to the tennis court. It looks like the wait could be over soon with Novak Djokovic teammate Filip Krajinovic confirming the Serbian's presence at the Davis Cup Finals. The 2021 Davis Cup Finals are scheduled to take place from November 25- December 5 and will be hosted by three nations.

Novak Djokovic to return to tennis with Davis Cup

Filip Krajinovic while speaking to Blic said that the Serbia team will be fielding a full-strength team for the Davis Cup matches with Novak Djokovic leading the way. He said, "I would like to use these three tournaments to raise my form as much as possible before the Davis Cup, where we will travel in the strongest lineup because we want to try to win Salatara just like in 2010. I want to be in the best shape before that tournament, first in Innsbruck, and then in Madrid in the semi-finals and finals. We are traveling led by Novak , and it is certain that we will not go there to lose. We agreed that we all play and try to win the cup". Serbia has been drawn in the same group as Germany and Austria, with only one team guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open title defence hangs in balance

Having won the Australian Open nine times, Novak Djokovic chance of retaining the title hangs in balance after the Victorian Government has mandated vaccination for all the players. Premier Daniel Andrews raised doubts that the Serbian tennis ace may not even be granted a visa if he does not get fully inoculated.

The ATP also released a statement in September, stating that they as an association of professionals had a role in helping to make the community safer. "While we respect everyone's right to free choice, we also believe that each player has a role to play in helping the wider group achieve a safe level of immunity. Doing so will allow us to ease restrictions on-site for the benefit of everyone on Tour," read the statement.