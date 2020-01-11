Juan Martin Del Potro Pulls Out Of Australian Open After Failing To Recover From Injury

Former US Open champion Argentine Juan Martin del Potro has pulled out of the upcoming Australian Open, the first grand slam of the tennis calendar. He is yet to recover from a knee injury which he suffered during the Wimbledon tune-up at Queen's in June last year.

Our two-time quarterfinalist Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2020 as he continues to recover from a knee injury.



Wishing you all the best with your recovery @delpotrojuan. We hope to see you back in Australia soon 🦘🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XNWd7u0ilT — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 10, 2020

Del Potro backs out

The player had earlier hoped to recover in time for the tournament; on failing to do so, he pulled out of it. The tournament organisers made the announcement on Saturday.

Australian Open will begin on January 20 and will go on till February 2.

Del Potro is the third withdrawal in the men's category after Andy Murray and Richard Gasquet announced that they will not be competing as well.

Gasquet is suffering from a knee injury and his withdrawal was announced on Saturday.

Richard Gasquet has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2020 with a knee injury.



Get well soon @richardgasquet1 - hope to see you back at the Australian Open in 2021 🇦🇺🦘 pic.twitter.com/3K59DjoNJD — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2020

Murray, on the other hand, had stated in December that he has suffered a setback in the recovery process from a hip injury. In a statement, he said, "Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback recently and, as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on the court, competing."

In the women's category, Canada's Bianca Andreescu announced that she will be withdrawing since she is also suffering a knee injury. In a tweet on Saturday, the 19-year old said, "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. My rehab is going well, I feel better and stronger every day but after discussing it with my team and following the recommendation of the doctors, the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process."

Hey guys, just wanted to give you a little update on my knee rehab after I got injured at the WTA finals in Shenzhen. My rehab is going well, I feel better and stronger every day but after discussing it with my team and following the recommendation of the doctors, the Australian — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) January 11, 2020

Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year. It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. I can’t wait to come back to Aus soon x — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) January 11, 2020

