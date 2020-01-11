The Debate
Juan Martin Del Potro Pulls Out Of Australian Open After Failing To Recover From Injury

Tennis News

The Argentine's withdrawal was announced by the tournament organisers on Saturday. He is the third withdrawal in the men's category after Murray & Gasquet.

Del Potro

Former US Open champion Argentine Juan Martin del Potro has pulled out of the upcoming Australian Open, the first grand slam of the tennis calendar. He is yet to recover from a knee injury which he suffered during the Wimbledon tune-up at Queen's in June last year.

READ: Serena Williams Powers Into The Auckland Open Final

Del Potro backs out

The player had earlier hoped to recover in time for the tournament; on failing to do so, he pulled out of it. The tournament organisers made the announcement on Saturday. 

Australian Open will begin on January 20 and will go on till February 2. 

Del Potro is the third withdrawal in the men's category after Andy Murray and Richard Gasquet announced that they will not be competing as well.

READ: Andy Murray Suffers Setback, Announces Withdrawal From Australian Open

Gasquet is suffering from a knee injury and his withdrawal was announced on Saturday. 

Murray, on the other hand, had stated in December that he has suffered a setback in the recovery process from a hip injury. In a statement, he said, "Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback recently and, as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on the court, competing."

READ: Andreescu Withdraws From Australian Open With Knee Injury

In the women's category, Canada's Bianca Andreescu announced that she will be withdrawing since she is also suffering a knee injury. In a tweet on Saturday, the 19-year old said, "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. My rehab is going well, I feel better and stronger every day but after discussing it with my team and following the recommendation of the doctors, the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process."

READ: Alexandrova Beats Rybakina In Final To Claim Her Maiden WTA

