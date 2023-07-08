Kevin Anderson Ends Retirement To Play Hall Of Fame Open In Newport

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson will end his retirement to play in the Hall of Fame Open this month, the tournament said Friday.

The 37-year-old South African had retired 14 months ago but accepted a wild-card entry to compete at the event he won in 2021. It begins July 17.

“I’m thrilled to make my return to the tour in Newport,” Anderson said in the tournament’s announcement. “I couldn’t think of a better place to make my comeback, and I’m excited to hit the grass again.”

Anderson, who reached No. 5 in the rankings, lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 U.S. Open final and was defeated by Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018.

The Hall of Fame Open is an ATP 250 event. Anderson beat Jenson Brooksby for the title in Newport two years ago.

Four-time champion John Isner and defending champion Maxime Cressy are also scheduled to play.