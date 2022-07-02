Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is all set for a battle in the third round of Wimbledon 2022 as he will face fourth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the All England Club. After a five-set win in the opening round, Kyrgios beat 26th seed Filip Krajinović comfortably in three sets to make it to the third round.

Similarly, Tsitsipas also beat unseeded J. Thompson with ease to progress further into the competition. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting clash between two rising stars of tennis, here is a look at how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India, the UK and Australia, and the Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming details.

Where to watch Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Wimbledon 2022 match on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Wimbledon 2022 match live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.

Where to watch live streaming of Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Wimbledon 2022 match in India?

As for the Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Wimbledon 2022 match live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament.

What time is the Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas third-round Wimbledon 2022 match?

The Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Wimbledon 2022 third-round match is scheduled to begin no earlier than 8:45 PM IST on Saturday, July 2.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27 onwards. The Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match will begin no earlier than 4:15 PM BST Saturday, July 2.

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live in Australia?

Australian fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to Channel Nine. The Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match will begin no earlier than 1:15 PM AEST on Saturday, July 2.