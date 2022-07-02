Quick links:
Image: Twitter@AustralianOpen, AP
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is all set for a battle in the third round of Wimbledon 2022 as he will face fourth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the All England Club. After a five-set win in the opening round, Kyrgios beat 26th seed Filip Krajinović comfortably in three sets to make it to the third round.
Similarly, Tsitsipas also beat unseeded J. Thompson with ease to progress further into the competition. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting clash between two rising stars of tennis, here is a look at how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India, the UK and Australia, and the Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming details.
Fans wondering how to watch the Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Wimbledon 2022 match live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.
That's just ridiculous, @NickKyrgios 😮#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/C6PqgeEcm1— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022
As for the Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Wimbledon 2022 match live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament.
The Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Wimbledon 2022 third-round match is scheduled to begin no earlier than 8:45 PM IST on Saturday, July 2.
The whip on this winner 💫#Wimbledon | @steftsitsipas pic.twitter.com/95S0296gI3— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022
Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27 onwards. The Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match will begin no earlier than 4:15 PM BST Saturday, July 2.
Australian fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to Channel Nine. The Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match will begin no earlier than 1:15 PM AEST on Saturday, July 2.