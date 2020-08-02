Leander Paes Shares Unique Breakfast For 'Olympians' Leaving Netizens Drooling

Indian professional tennis player, Leander Paes has caused a stir on the internet by sharing the image of “breakfast” of Olympic players on August 2. Sharing the image with a ‘wink’ emoji, it shows the Indian sweet dish, Jalebi, adjoined to make five rings similar to the Olympic logo. Leander Paes is the first Indian and only tennis player to have competed at seven Olympic Games since 1992. He has not only been a Davis Cup team captain in the past but currently holds the record for the most Davis Cup doubles wins with 43 victories. The image shared on Sunday morning has already garnered thousands of likes and several comments by his fans.

Breakfast of Olympians 😉 pic.twitter.com/w68FquNwKg — Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) August 2, 2020

Netizens find it ‘very delicious’

Several Twitter users have united under Leander Paes’ latest post and said the Jalebi ‘looks delicious’. Many talked about how much they started craving for the dessert just by watching the image and others asked where he got such uniquely arranged Jalebi. Someone even noted that 18-time Grand Slam Champion has ‘Bengali blood’ in him and that’s why he is ‘enjoying’ its delicacies.

Gotta throw in Mother nature mate:) Thank God! pic.twitter.com/jX2IC3N7Ow — Daniel Brehmer (@561_6350) August 2, 2020

Sunday morning! And you have Bengali touch in your blood - Ha ha ha. Looks delicious 😋 — Debajyoti Mukherjee (@M__Debajyoti) August 2, 2020

Ayeee. Where you getting the Jalabies from!? This pic has brought back my craving😋 — Udita Dutta🏳️‍🌈 (@udita_scorpio77) August 2, 2020

who made the jellabies? — Craig Gabriel (@crosscourt1) August 2, 2020

Oh no! I am craving jalebis now !!!!! — Anindya Dutta #WizardsOfSpin (@Cric_Writer) August 2, 2020

Jalebi 😋 — Ankit Patel (@ankit_1910) August 2, 2020

Wow — Manthan J Trivedi (@ManthanVisharad) August 2, 2020

