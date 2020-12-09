Maria Sharapova Sizzles In 80's-style Photoshoot For Top Fitness Brand; See Pictures

In an unlikely pairing, of indulgence and health, former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova joined hands with fitness brand Bala. Sharapova invested in the company along with American billionaire Mark Cuban during the company's appearance on the popular reality show 'Shark Tank'. Since announcing her retirement from tennis earlier this year, Sharapova has thrown herself into managing her portfolio of investments as well as promoting her own candy company, Sugarpova.

Maria Sharapova Instagram shoot for 'Bala'

As a stakeholder in the Bala, Sharapova teamed up with the brand to promote their products and her candy as one, offering a limited-time offer of complimentary sweet treats from Sugarpova along with each purchase made from the Bala website. The former tennis champ served up some gorgeous retro looks in her photoshoot to publicise this partnership with the fitness brand. The 33-year-old posed with some of Bala's exercise equipment in an '80s-inspired shoot complete with an old television set and outfits to match.

"Spent summer at home doing Bala workouts and eating candy so this felt very natural," Sharapova wrote of her association with the brand and their bundle offer. In the latest Bala promo, the five-time Slam champion is dressed in vintage workout attire and a retro feathered-back hairdo. The look is accessorized with cotton candy Bala bangles on her wrist and a Bala bar on the floor. The ex-tennis champ also posed while standing inside a pool wearing a hot pink bikini top and blue trousers, while holding some Bala equipment.

Sharapova retirement announcement

The Sharapova retirement was announced in February in articles for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines. “Tennis - I'm saying goodbye. After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another mountain - to compete on a different type of terrain" wrote Sharapova. Sharapova shot to fame as a 17-year-old after winning the Wimbledon title in 2004. She became the No.1 in 2005 and won the U.S.Open the next year.

Sharapova won 2008 Australian Open and then the 2012 French Open becoming the 10th woman to complete a career Grand Slam. She won her second French Open title - her last Grand Slam title - in 2014. Plagued by injuries and hit with a 15-month ban for failing a drugs test at the 2016 Australian Open, Sharapova only managed to reach one Grand Slam quarterfinal from 2016-2020.

Maria Sharapova net worth

According to The Richest, Maria Sharapova has an approximate net worth of $195 million in 2020. Forbes estimates Sharapova's career earnings to be a whopping $325 million. According to the WTA, Sharapova's lifetime prize money from tennis comes to $38,777,962. She was Forbes' highest-paid female athlete in March 2006. Sharapova has had endorsement deals with Motorola, Land Rover, Tag Heuer, Tiffany, Porsche, Gatorade, Tropicana and Nike among others. She also has entrepreneurial ventures of her own.

Image Credits: Maria Sharapova Twitter