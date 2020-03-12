Miami Open Confirms Tournament Plans Is As Per Schedule Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Organisers of the Miami Open have stated that the tournament will go ahead despite fears of Coronavirus. The tournament is scheduled to be played between March 23 and April 5.

Tournament gets go-ahead

Statement from the Miami Open. pic.twitter.com/kj6aDOmMwV — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 9, 2020

In a statement on Monday evening, the organizers said, "Safety remains a top priority, and we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely with local, state, and federal officials and health organisations in the lead up to the tournament. Safety remains a top priority, and we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely with local, state and federal officials and health organisations in the lead up to the tournament," the statement read.

The announcement comes a day after organizers of the BNP Paribas Open, scheduled to begin on March 9, announced that the tournament has been postponed to combat the spread of Coronavirus. In a statement on Sunday evening, organisers of the tennis tournament stated that the tournament will not be taking place at the scheduled time keeping in view the "safety of the participants and attendees at the event."

ATP, earlier on Monday, released a statement by Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said that tournaments other than Indian Wells will go ahead as scheduled. "We continue to monitor the situation daily, working closely with our player and tournament members with the understanding that direction must be taken from local public health authorities. We are committed to exploring all options for the operation of upcoming tournaments as the health and safety of our players and all other stakeholders remain our top priority."

In the United States, more than 700 cases of the virus have been confirmed and reported. Cases have been identified in at least 34 states. Globally, more than 4,000 people have died, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected more than 1,14,000 people globally and has now spread to North America South America, Europe, New Zealand, and as many as 80 other countries.

