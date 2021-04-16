Monte Carlo Masters 2021 Tsitsipas Vs Fokina Live Stream, H2h And Match Preview

World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will go up against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a quarter-final match at the Monte Carlo Masters 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from Court Rainier III, Monte Carlo Country Club. Here are the Tsitsipas vs Fokina live streaming details, how to watch the Monte Carlo Masters live in India and our match preview.

Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina match preview

Day 6 of the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 will see Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas open up the quarter-final proceedings on Court Rainier III with a clash against Spanish wildcard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Coming off of excellent semi-final runs at the Australian Open and the ATP Rotterdam, and a finals appearance at the Mexico Open, Tsitsipas will be aiming to win his first-ever masters 1000 title this season. Tsitsipas's hurdles at Monte Carlo have been greatly reduced by the efforts of Dan Evans, who ousted top seed, Novak Djokovic, in a Round 3 match on Thursday.

This clears up the top half of the draw at Monte Carlo, leaving Evans, Tsitsipas, Fokina and David Goffin scrambling for the semi-final spot. With Stefanos Tsitsipas ranking above them all, there is a good chance that the Greek could clash with Rafael Nadal in the final. So far, Tsitsipas has taken out Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 in his first match of the tournament, and backed this up with another strong 6-3, 6-4 win over Chile's Cristian Garin.

Playing opposite him will be Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, whose best performance this year came at the Open Sud de France, where he reached the quarter-finals. Ranked 58 in the world, this is already the 21-year old's best performance at a Masters 1000 level event. With fighting straight-set victories over Alex de Minaur, 8th seed Mateo Berrettini and Lucas Pouille, Fokina is expected to put up a tough fight against the more experienced Tsitsipas.

Monte Carlo Masters live: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fokina live streaming

As of now, there is no information on which channel will telecast the Monte Carlo Masters live in India. There is also no official live streaming service available for the tournament in India. Platforms like Tennis TV, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and others will be offering live streaming services for the Monte Carlo Masters around the world. Fans in India can follow the live scores for the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fokina matches on the websites and social media pages of the ATP..

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fokina h2h

This will be just the first career singles meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. This puts the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fokina h2h at 0-0 coming into this match. With Tsitsipas' stellar run on clay until now and Davidovich Fokina on a dream run, this should be an exciting three-set clash that sees the Greek move on to his third Masters 1000 semi-final.

