Nadal Can Capitalise On Djokovic's Absence In Cincinnati To Close In On THIS Huge Record

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has an outstanding opportunity to close in on a massive record held by arch-rival Novak Djokovic if he were to win the Cincinnati Open 2022. With the Serbian set to miss out on the event due to COVID vaccination protocols, Nadal will have one less key challenger at the Western & Southern Open this year.

With Novak Djokovic set to miss the Cincinnati Open 2022 due to the United States' COVID vaccination protocols, Rafael Nadal could close in on the Serbian's ATP Masters 1000 titles wins. As things stand, Djokovic has won 38 ATP Masters 1000 titles while Nadal has won 36.

If Nadal were to win the Cincinnati Open 2022, he would not only close in on Djokovic's record but would also give him an opportunity to return to the top of the ATP rankings. If the Spaniard were to win the event and Medvedev were to exit the tournament before the quarters, then Nadal could rise to the top of the rankings for the first time since February 2020.

Djokovic's chances of competing at US Open seem low

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Cincinnati Open 2022 on Friday because he has not gotten any COVID-19 vaccine shots and so is not allowed to travel to the United States. As a result, he is also not expected to be able to enter the US Open, which is the year’s last Grand Slam tournament. The US Open 2022 begins in New York on August 29.

As for Djokovic's vaccination status, the Serbian has said he won’t get vaccinated against the illness caused by the coronavirus, even if that prevents him from playing in certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country and needed to sit out two events in the United States earlier this year, along with a tournament in Montreal this week.

When it comes to Djokovic's participation at the US Open, the 21-time Grand Slam champion has said he was still holding out hope of being able to enter the tournament in New York. However, that would require a change of government policy, which the US Tennis Association has said that they will adhere to.

(With inputs from AP)