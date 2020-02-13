Naomi Osaka Fans In For Treat, Netflix Set To Release Documentary On Japanese Tennis Star

Former Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, who has entertained fans on the tennis court, will soon be seen on the small screen. Streaming giants Netflix are set to release a documentary series based on her life. The release date of the series is yet to be announced. 22-year-old Osaka has won 5 titles so far. It also includes two Grand Slam titles. She also held the World No. 1 ranking for some time in 2019.

Naomi Osaka set to feature in a Netflix documentary

SO SO SO excited to share this news!



In partnership with @uninterrupted, an all new doc-series chronicling the life of tennis phenomenon Naomi Osaka is coming to @netflix. The doc explores her journey in the tennis world, her life beyond sports, and her travels back to Japan. pic.twitter.com/ugD1bui6lJ — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 12, 2020

Naomi Osaka was born to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father in Japan. She immigrated to the USA at a very young age. The Netflix documentary series will start from the 2019 US Open event. It'll then take viewers through Naomi Osaka's journey through all the Grand Slams till the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka, in her statement, said that it has been a rewarding experience to be able to tell her story. She said that the upcoming Netflix documentary will not look like a traditional sports documentary and she is excited to share it with everyone.

Naomi Osaka's WTA career so far

Naomi Osaka became the first Asian player to reach the No. 1 singles ranking after winning her first Grand Slam - the US Open - in 2018. She then won a second one at the Australian Open in 2019. She is currently ranked 10th in the world.

