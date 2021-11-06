Naomi Osaka Hints At Comeback; Returns To Training After Long Break Since US Open Exit

Former US Open Champion Naomi Osaka's break has finally ended her break from tennis as she made her return to the court. Despite returning to the tennis court it is unclear whether Naomi Osaka will play a WTA tournament in the ongoing season or join the tour next year in Australia for the Australian Open. The Japanese Tennis star has been out of action since making a third-round exit at the US Open in September. Naomi Osaka US Open campaign by Leylah Fernandez who lost in the final of the US Open 2021 to Emma Raducanu.

Naomi Osaka returns to tennis court

Naomi Osaka mental health issue came into the limelight after the four-time Grand Slam winner pulled out from the French Open in May ahead of her second-round match when she decided against attending the press conference. After exiting the French Open, Osaka missed the Wimbledon tournament but took part in Tokyo Olympics where she crashed out in the third round.

After the Tokyo debacle, the Japanese star crashed out in the third round of the US Open, which led to her taking a small break from tennis. The latest post however only indicates that she will soon return back on the WTA circuit. Taking to Social media, Naomi Osaka wrote, "kinda rusty but feels good to be back. I really want to say thank you everyone for all the kind messages, I really appreciate it".

Naomi Osaka race to WTA finals

The 24-year-old Osaka won this year's Australian Open following which her form has taken a dip. The loss in form and break from the sport has seen not only her ranking drop outside the top 10 but also her appearance at WTA finals also looks to be diminishing. Naomi Osaka was leading the race to the WTA finals at the start of the current season but now finds herself in the 13th position with 3076 points. The final two spots for the WTA finals has been currently taken by Ons Jabuer and Anett Kontaveit If Osaka wants to play the WTA finals this year, she would have to make a comeback and try and earn maximum points from the remaining tournaments.