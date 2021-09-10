Naomi Osaka Named In Indian Wells Tournament Amid Tennis Break; Djokovic Leads Men's Draw

The third-round loss at US Open 2021 forced Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka to take a break from tennis, however, the fans are wondering if they will get the chance to witness Naomi in the Indian Wells tournament. Although Naomi Osaka has been named on the entry list for the upcoming Indian Wells tournament, the mystery remains if she would take a U-turn on her decision to take a break.

Will Naomi Osaka next match at Indian Wells happen?

The Indian Wells tournament which is set to be played from October 4-17, is making its return for the first time since 2019 after being delayed last year due to the pandemic and again in March. Though Noami Osaka's name is currently listed in the Indian wells tournament, there is no confirmation about her participation. Naomi has struggled on the court since she withdrew from the French Open in May amid a row with tournament officials over required media appearances, which she said had a negative impact on her mental health.

Is Naomi Osaka on break from tennis?

Despite the news about Naomi Osaka name appearing in the Indian Wells tournament, the tennis fans are wondering if she is on a strict break from tennis. The answer to that is that, yes, Osaka has taken a break from the sport after a tearful exit from the US Open 2021. The former US Open champion was spotted outside the Target Range in Van Nuys on Monday following the break from Tennis.

Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty headline Indian Wells Tournament

While there is no news about Naomi Osaka's participation at Indian Wells Tournament, Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty are likely to play. Djokovic is seeking a record sixth title at Indian Wells having already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year. Winning the US Open will see him achieve Claender Slam. Joining Novak Djokovic in the field are Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.

In the women draw, Ash Barty will be joined by Bianca Andreescu, Elena Vesnina, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka. Also in the list are World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova, Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina, former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova. Three teenagers will make their debuts at Indian Wells — 17-year-old Coco Gauff, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.

(Image: AP)