Naomi Osaka Reveals 3 Ways In Which She Does Business That Make Her Outstanding

Naomi Osaka's rising popularity around the world has helped her grab several endorsement deals over the past year, also making her the top-earning female athlete in 2020 according to several reports. Over the past few months, Osaka has made multiple deals with Nike which has seen her net worth increase even further. In a recent interview, the Japanese ace revealed three reasons for her success in doing business.

What makes Naomi Osaka successful in doing business?

Naomi Osaka has become one of the world's most famous and marketable women as a result of achieving a tremendous amount of success over the past year and a half. The 23-year old won the US Open last year and followed it up with a win at the Australian Open this year. Considering Osaka's recent success there is no secret that she would be approached for a number of endorsements. However, the Japanese ace believes that her key to success in business is being selective in the way she chooses her endorsements, and gave three reasons for the same.

First, Osaka said the authenticity of the company was important to her. The four-time Grand Slam winner said it was important for the values of the company to align to her own or else she would not even consider adding her name to the endorsement. Secondly, she added that it was important for her to be involved in the creative and/or design process. Lastly, she said that she needed to use the product herself or at least have a strong belief in the product.

Naomi Osaka net worth: Naomi Osaka Nike deal

Naomi Osaka, who has partnered with Nike since 2019, added a second Nike collection to her massive portfolio a few weeks ago. The collection includes both on-court and off-court apparel. This Naomi Osaka Nike deal will see her net worth rise substantially as it is part of the staggering $10 million per year deal she has with the brand.

Osaka is also believed to have partnered with at least another 22 brands that include Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer, All Nippon Airways, Nissan, among several other big names. According to Forbes, the Japanese ace made a whopping $37.4 million in endorsement and tournament prizes just between May 2019 and May 2020. Furthermore, the Naomi Osaka net worth also ranked her as the richest sportswoman on the Forbes' 2020 Celebrity 100 list.

Naomi Osaka is set to debut a second Nike capsule collection as part of her reported $10 million-per-year deal with the brand.https://t.co/QIJURVlgOa — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 25, 2021

While endorsements attribute a significant amount to the Naomi Osaka net worth, most of her income is a result of the jaw-dropping career earnings that she makes from the WTA Tour. According to the WTA's official website, the Naomi Osaka prize money is a staggering $19,773,132. Meanwhile, her year to date 2021 earnings from the WTA are $2,002,898.

