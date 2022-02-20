Naomi Osaka Reveals Tokyo Olympics 2020 Regrets Via Instagram Post; 'Failed To Find Joy'

Veteran Tennis player Naomi Osaka has revealed the regrets she had at the Tokyo Olympics held last year, having not enjoyed the event despite having played it in her native country.

In a post put up on her official social media account, the 24-year old revealed how she found it difficult to enjoy that moment and stay in the present. Osaka is known to have faced mental health issues last year, having missed the French Open and Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka reveals Tokyo Olympics 2020 regret

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, February 19, Naomi Osaka explained the regrets she had about her Tokyo Olympics 2020 experience in a reflection post. With the Winter Olympics currently going on, she said that she was reminiscing about the time she had at the showpiece event last year.

Speaking on the regrets, Osaka said that she was sad because of not having more fun during the time she was in Tokyo. She explained that the Olympics took place in her native country and despite that, she failed to find joy on a consistent basis. The 24-year old hopes to take her disappointing Tokyo Olympics 2020 experience as a lesson to ensure that she enjoys such experiences on the path ahead. She ended her reflection post by explaining that such moments should be enjoyed no matter how short or long they are.

Osaka returned to Tennis this year after a brief hiatus from the sport following her third-round exit from the Olympics last year. The 24-year old competed at last month's Australian Open 2022, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova in the third round. Before taking a break after the Olympics, Osaka had also taken a break earlier in the year, having missed both the French Open and Wimbledon due to mental health concerns.

Naomi Osaka's return at Australian Open ended in disappointment

Defending champion Naomi Osaka crashed out of the Australian Open 2022 in the third round following a three sets defeat to American tennis player Amanda Anisimova. Anisimova hit a whopping 11 aces in comparison to Osaka's five and also managed to win 77% of her points on the second serve. The tightly contested match ended 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the favour of the American.

Having not played any tennis since her defeat at Melbourne Park, Osaka will now return at the Indian Wells tournament, having received a wildcard,

Image: AP