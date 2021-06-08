National Best Friends Day 2021: Who Are The Best Friends In Men's Tennis?

National Best Friends Day is celebrated every year on June 8 to honour the special friend that everyone has. While the competitive nature of sports, especially individual sports like tennis, makes it very difficult to have friends, there are still some great friendships that are formed resulting from mutual respect and moments outside of the court. Here is a look at some best friends in tennis on National Best Friends Day 2021.

National Best Friends Day 2021: Are Nadal and Federer best friends in tennis?

In an interview given two months ago, Rafael Nadal spoke of his friendship with arch-rival Roger Federer. Both Nadal and Federer have won 20 Grand Slam titles and have competed for several major honours over the past decade. While the friendship of the two has improved over the years, the "King of Clay" insisted that they are yet not "close friends". "We are very good companions and as the time went on, our relationship improved. We are not close friends, I would not tell him that my knee hurts before facing him! We can call each other anytime and speak about anything," said Nadal.

Are Djokovic and Nadal best friends in tennis?

When Novak Djokovic was asked about his friendship with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the Serbian gave a similar opinion to that of the Spaniard. Djokovic said in an interview in 2019, "On the contrary, I have really good relations with both of them, we always respected each other. We are rivals, of course, it’s kind of difficult to be friends."

Djoker added, "But we respect each other and that’s how it is still until I get him on the court. They have been icons on our sport for so many years and their opinions are extremely important to everyone. So if they want to be active and part of it in some way, officially or unofficially, I think it’s only a positive."

National Best Friends Day 2021: Who are the other best friends in tennis?

French Open 2021 schedule: Men's singles

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7:30 PM IST, June 8

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev, 12.30 AM IST, June 9

Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman, TBD, June 9

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini, TBD, June 9

French Open 2021 schedule: Women's singles

Tamara Zidanšek vs Paula Badosa, 3:30 PM IST, June 8

Elena Rybakina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 4:45 PM IST, June 8

Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejčíková, TBD, June 9

Maria Sakkari vs Iga Świątek, TBD, June 9