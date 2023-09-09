Netizens laud Bopanna for his classic gesture to overturn point after ball hits his arm

Rohan Bopanna might have lost the US Open title, but he has won everyone's hearts. The 43-year-old tennis star, alongside his partner Matthew Ebden, gave a valiant fight, but it was Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury who had the last laugh. The Ram-Salisbury pair defeated Bopanna-Ebden 2-6 6-3 6-4 to lift their 3rd consecutive US Open title.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury won their third straight US Open title

Bopanna became the oldest male player to appear in a Grand Slam final in the Open Era

He will also lead India's challenge in the Asian Games

Rohan Bopanna showed incredible sportsmanship in the US Open final

It was during a game in the 3rd set when Bopanna set brilliant sportsmanship by showing some true spirit on the court. His partner Matthew Ebden had won a point with a forehand winner and the scoreboard even showed 15-15. But the 43-year-old went back to the chair umpire and asked her to overturn the decision as he showed the ball touched his arm.

He was heard saying, "It touched my arm, give them the point." This incredible gesture earned him applause as the entire court celebrated his sportsmanship.

Social media also showered praises on the player.

Matt Ebden hits a forehand winner on his serve at 0-15. Scoreboard changes to 15-15. But Rohan Bopanna tells the chair umpire that the ball hit his forearm. No one saw it, but he concedes the point. Down a break, important service game, Grand Slam final. That's some honesty! 🙏🏼 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 8, 2023

The most incredible piece of sportsmanship in the men's doubles final!!



Ebden & Bopanna a break down in the 3rd set, Ebden hits a cross court winner but his partner Bopanna tells the umpire the ball touched his shoulder as it past him & gives the point to his opponents👏🏽👌🏽 — Reggie🐺🐊 (@Reggie61823972) September 8, 2023

The ultimate show of sportsmanship from Bopanna there. The umpire or the other time didn’t notice the ball had hit his arm. Point awarded to Ram/Salisbury 👏🏾#usopen #USOpenDaily — Anastasia Folorunso (@a_folorunso) September 8, 2023

Rohan Bopanna, on his partner's serve game, *0-15, touched the ball with his arm (no one noticed) than they won that point. But after the point he went to the chair umpire, admitted it and give the point to their opponents, going *0-30. What a sportsman. What a HUMAN#USOpen — :: Şꪮʊℓ :: COCORYNA USOPEN FINALISTS✨ ◥ ◤  (@FreakySoul8) September 8, 2023

Rohan Boppana appeared in second US Open final

Bopanna was playing the US Open final for the second time in his career and this time as the oldest player at 43.

He had finished as runner-up with his Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi way back in 2010, losing the title clash to the legendary Bryan brothers.

Overall, it was the third Grand Slam final appearance for Bopanna, who won his first and only Major in 2017 when he lifted the French Open mixed doubles trophy with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski.

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are the only two male tennis players from India to have won Grand Slam titles.