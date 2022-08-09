23-time women's singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has dropped a bombshell as she has revealed that she is retiring, having turned 41 this month. With 73 career titles, the American has her name on almost every single record book in tennis, and losing such a big star would be a massive loss for the sport.

Serena Williams contemplates retirement

In a personal essay written by her in Vogue magazine, Serena Williams explains how she is contemplating retirement, having turned 41 earlier this month. The American explained how she believes it is time to walk away from tennis and spend time with her family. In her essay in Vogue magazine, she wrote,

"I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis. It’s like a taboo topic. It comes up, and I start to cry. I think the only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist. I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people."

She went on to add, "Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."

While concluding, Serena Williams said that she wasn't ready to win Wimbledon this year and tie Margaret Court's record. At the end, Wiliams confirmed that she is going to miss 'the girl who played tennis'.

"Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun. I know there’s a fan fantasy that I might have tied Margaret that day in London, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, “See ya!” I get that. It’s a good fantasy. But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you," Williams wrote.