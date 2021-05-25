Nick Kyrgios Reveals Shockingly, Arrogant Reason Behind Skipping French Open 2021

Controversial Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios may find himself on the receiving end of some more anger following his comments about the French Open. Currently on a voluntary banishment from the tour, Kyrgios has not played a single match since his fourth and third-round exits at this year's Melbourne Open and Australian Open - his first tournaments since February 2020, when the world shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis. Kyrgios will join Denis Shapovalov, Stan Wawrinka and perhaps Roger Federer as the most well-known players set to miss the French Open 2021.

Choose your side. Team WORLD & Team EUROPE. pic.twitter.com/kaB3v74JdH — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) May 25, 2021

Nick Kyrgios pulls out of French Open

Talking to the press earlier this year about his prospects after the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios told reporters that he would probably sit out a majority of tournaments that have a mandatory quarantine period. "For me personally, man, I'm used to playing in front of packed stadiums. I'm not gonna force myself around the world when the time is not right where I have to quarantine for a week and then play. I don't know, I'm not too sure what lies ahead" he remarked. True to his word, the Aussie has not entered any competitions that require him to quarantine.

With the Nick Kyrgios ranking falling greatly - from No.20 in the world in 2020 to No.56 in 2021 - the temperamental 26-year-old has hinted that he will return to the tour in June, at Wimbledon. Much like Kyrgios, Roger Federer will also be focussing more on the grass season. He is also set to make an appearance at the Laver Cup from September 24-26, 2021.

Despite his huge personality, Kyrgios will not be missed very much at Roland Garros - which has remained one of his least successful Slams. Kyrgios claims that he 'does not like clay at all', which is why he will be skipping the French Open 2021. His best performances at the Slam came in 2015 and 2016 when he reached the third round of the event.

French Open 2021 schedule

While the order of play for the French Open 2021 has not been announced yet, it is expected that the breakdown will be similar to that of last year. The qualifying rounds of the tournament began on May 24 and will run till May 28. The main draw games will begin on May 30. The Men's singles final will take place, as is customary, on a Sunday, with the Women's Singles finals being wrapped up the day before, along with the Men's Doubles. June 13 has been announced as the date for the Men's final. The final French Open 2021 schedule should be released soon.

Nick Kyrgios net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nick Kyrgios has a net worth estimated at $8 million. Of this, his career earnings come to a modest $8,557,848. Kyrgios has also earned considerable amounts from his endorsement deals with several companies like Yonex, Nike and Beats. However, the Aussie has also lost out on many lucrative deals due to his temperamental nature and has also lost a fair amount of money - at least 270,000 - in fines throughout his career. Kyrgios also has a considerable car collection.

