Novak Djokovic Bluntly Slams Naomi Osaka's 'Media Boycott' Call During French Open 2021

A debate heated up after women's world number two Naomi Osaka on Thursday stunned the tennis world when she announced she will boycott press conferences at the French Open to protect her mental health. While some understood and supported her decision, men's world number one Novak Djokovic was not one of them. Here are the details of what Djokovic had to say about Osaka's decision, and a preview of the French Open main draw that is set to begin next week.

Novak Djokovic slams Naomi Osaka's decision to boycott press conferences at the French Open

While Novak Djokovic acknowledged that Naomi Osaka may have her decisions to boycott the French Open press conferences, he yet insisted that it was a part of the sport. As a result, he believed it to be the duty of players to attend them as professionals. Speaking to the reporters, Djokovic said, "I understand that press conferences sometimes can be very unpleasant. And it’s not something that you enjoy, always, you know, especially if you lose a match or something like this. But it is part of the sport and part of your life on the tour. This is something we have to do, otherwise, we will get fined."

French Open schedule: Novak Djokovic faces tough road ahead in pursuit of second Roland-Garros title

The 2021 French Open schedule is far from kind for current world number one Novak Djokovic as all of the 'Big Three' are in the same bracket. This means that the 2016 Roland Garros champion's route to the final could potentially include a match against Roger Federer in the quarter-finals and then Rafael Nadal in the semis. The Novak Djokovic French Open record is not great as the Serbian has just lifted the trophy once and will face a tall order this year if he is to win a second slam in France.

Rafa. Roger. Novak. All in the top half.



Yes, you read that right and it's going to be wild. Find out who has the best path on the men's side 👇#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021

French Open schedule:

May 30 - June 1: 1st Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 2 - 3: 2nd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 4 - 5: 3rd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 6 - 7: 4th Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 8 -9: Quarter-Final - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 10: Semi-Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 11: Semi-Final - Men’s Singles; Final - Women’s Doubles

June 12: Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 13: Final - Men’s Singles

How to watch French Open 2021 live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live in India on television can tune into the Star Sports network. The French Open will also be streamed live on Star Sport's Disney+ Hotstar platform in India. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the tournament will be available on the social media handles and website of the French Open, ATP and WTA.