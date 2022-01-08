Novak Djokovic Breaks Silence Amid Vaccine Row, Issues First Statement Since Detention

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Friday thanked his fans for all the support amid the ongoing visa dispute with the Australian authorities. Djokovic was detained in Australia on Wednesday after he arrived at the Melbourne airport ahead of the upcoming Australian Open. The World No. 1 tennis player had come to Australia with a medical exemption but was denied entry into the country.

Djokovic is currently housed at an immigration hotel where he is awaiting an order from the court, where his lawyers have challenged the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa. Djokovic's visa was revoked due to some irregularities found in his visa form. As per reports, Djokovic's team is said to have applied for the wrong type of visa for a person with a medical exemption.

"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," Djokovic wrote in his post on Instagram, where he thanked his supporters for backing him amid the visa row.

A timeline of events

Djokovic was granted the exemption by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia so that he could take part in the upcoming Australian Open without having to get vaccinated. Djokovic had earlier expressed his opposition to COVID-19 vaccines and had refused to reveal his vaccination status.

At one stage, Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open was in doubt due to his refusal to get fully vaccinated. However, Djokovic was granted the exemption following which he announced to his fans that he would take part in the competition. Before leaving Serbia, Djokovic had tweeted about the exemption permission he received from Tennis Australia and the Victoria government to take part in the Australian Open.

Djokovic's medical exemption sparked a debate in Australia with critics questioning why the player was being treated differently than others. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Djokovic will have to take a flight back home if he fails to provide solid proof of why he deserves to be exempted from taking the coronavirus vaccine.

Upon landing at the Melbourne airport, Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force, who said that the 34-year-old player had failed to provide appropriate evidence as to why he deserves to be granted the exemption. Djokovic was sent to an immigration hotel from where he was supposed to be deported. However, the tennis player had some other plans as he decided to launch legal action against the orders.

Djokovic was projected to win the Australian Open this year, breaking his tie with legendary tennis players Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam triumphs.

Image: AP