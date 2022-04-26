Novak Djokovic Can Defend Title At Wimbledon 2022 After Vaccination Rules Lifted

After having banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon 2022, the tournament has declared that they will have no rules regarding vaccination, meaning that current world number one Novak Djokovic would be permitted to defend his title this summer. This would come as a major relief for the Serbian star, who was not allowed to defend his title at the Australian Open earlier this year due to the Victorian government's rules on vaccination.

Novak Djokovic will be permitted to compete at Wimbledon 2022

Wimbledon is not planning to have any restrictions about COVID vaccinations after the Grand Slam was disrupted for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. And that is not it, as the French Open organizers have also reportedly dropped all COVID restrictions, giving unvaccinated Novak Djokovic a major boost ahead of the two Grand Slams. This year the Wimbledon 2022 championship will take place from June 27 to July 10.

A revamped schedule 📅

New partnerships and initiatives ✨

Celebrating Centre Court's Centenary 🎉



Find out more about our plans for The Championships 2022 ⬇️ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 26, 2022

Russian & Belarusian stars not allowed at Wimbledon 2022

While unvaccinated players will be allowed to compete at Wimbledon 2022, the All England Club has made its stance on Russian and Belarusian stars not being able to compete at this year's tournament very clear. The Grand Slam took such a call to aid governments around the world to isolate the two administrations even further after Russia carried out an 'unprovoked' attack on neighbouring Ukraine.

Wimbledon chairman Ian Hewitt explained at the All England Club's spring briefing why Russia and Belarusian athletes will not be able to compete at this year's event by stating, "