Novak Djokovic Can Defend Title At Wimbledon 2022 After Vaccination Rules Lifted

Image: AP
After having banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon 2022, the tournament has declared that they will have no rules regarding vaccination, meaning that current world number one Novak Djokovic would be permitted to defend his title this summer. This would come as a major relief for the Serbian star, who was not allowed to defend his title at the Australian Open earlier this year due to the Victorian government's rules on vaccination.
Wimbledon is not planning to have any restrictions about COVID vaccinations after the Grand Slam was disrupted for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. And that is not it, as the French Open organizers have also reportedly dropped all COVID restrictions, giving unvaccinated Novak Djokovic a major boost ahead of the two Grand Slams. This year the Wimbledon 2022 championship will take place from June 27 to July 10.
While unvaccinated players will be allowed to compete at Wimbledon 2022, the All England Club has made its stance on Russian and Belarusian stars not being able to compete at this year's tournament very clear. The Grand Slam took such a call to aid governments around the world to isolate the two administrations even further after Russia carried out an 'unprovoked' attack on neighbouring Ukraine.
Wimbledon chairman Ian Hewitt explained at the All England Club's spring briefing why Russia and Belarusian athletes will not be able to compete at this year's event by stating, "
"The UK Government has set out directive guidance for sporting bodies and events in the UK with the specific aim of limiting Russia's influence. We have considered at length the options available. These are in effect two options: declining entries or allowing entries but only with specific declarations (against the invasion of Ukraine) from individual players.
We considered a wide variety of factors. After lengthy and careful consideration, we came to two firm conclusions.
First, even if we were to accept entries (from Russian and Belarusian players) with written declarations, we would risk their success or participation being used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime, which we could not accept.
Second, we have a duty to ensure no actions should put players or their families at risk. We understand and deeply regret the impact this will have on all the people affected.
We believe we have made the most responsible decision possible. We believe (given Government guidance) there is no viable alternative in this truly exceptional and tragic situation.'