Novak Djokovic Challenges Visa Cancellation, Likely To Stay In Australia Overnight

Just over a day after 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic announced that he would be participating in the upcoming Australian Open after receiving a medical exemption his visa was cancelled by the Australian Border Force upon his arrival in Melbourne. The medical exception was granted to the Serbian tennis star from the COVID-19 vaccination requirements needed to play in the Australian Open as he refused to disclose his vaccination status. Djokovic was held at the Melbourne airport overnight as he was supposed to be 'removed' from the country later on Thursday but it seems now that he has decided to challenge the decision by going to the Federal Court.

According to journalist Clint Stanaway, Djokovic's case in the Federal Court was adjourned till 6 PM local time meaning that he would stay the night in Melbourne. The Federal Court was informed that Tennis Australia will need to know by next week if the Serbian tennis star will be allowed to play in the Australian Open or not. Novak Djokovic is one of the few tennis stars who is yet to reveal his inoculation status regarding COVID-19. While it had not been an issue so far, Australia has strict COVID-19 regulations and laws there deny entry for people who have not been vaccinated.

World Number 1 Novak Djokovic remains at Melbourne Airport after his arrival just before midnight — his visa has now been cancelled by Australian Border Force. I understand he will now challenge the decision in the Victorian courts #ausopen — Clint Stanaway (@cstanaway) January 5, 2022

Djokovic case in Federal Court looks set to be adjourned again, until 6pm - the World Number 1 is now likely to remain in Melbourne tonight #AusOpen — Clint Stanaway (@cstanaway) January 6, 2022

Australian PM says Djokovic 'not above the rules'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted that Djokovic's visa had been cancelled. He then said that the border rules apply to everyone and Australia's strict border controls have been crucial to keeping their COVID death rates low. "Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant," Morrison said in his tweet.

The Australian Border Force issued a statement saying Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet entry requirements and 'his visa has been subsequently cancelled'. Djokovic was granted a medical exemption by the Victorian state government so that he could take part in the upcoming Australian Open after Tennis Australia informed him of the same. However, upon arriving in Melbourne on Wednesday, Djokovic was taken to the immigration room by the Australian Border Force and his visa was revoked. Australian media reported that Djokovic’s team had applied for the wrong type of visa for a person with a medical exemption.

This comes as a huge blow to the Serbian tennis star who was vying for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title that would have taken him ahead of fellow tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Currently, all three of them are on 20 Major wins and if he is allowed to participate and then wins the upcoming Australian Open he will go past them and have the most number of Grand Slams in men’s singles tennis history. He was on course for winning his 21st title at the US Open in 2021 but in the final, he fell to Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Image: AP