Novak Djokovic Confirms Participation For Tokyo Olympics; Sets Sight On 'Golden Slam'

With Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer opting to not take part in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Novak Djokovic has confirmed his participation foe the global event. The Serbian recently won his 20th Grand SLam title by winning the Wimbledon title. The World No 1 will be the top seed at Tokyo 2020 Olympics and will have a field comprising of Croatia's Marin Cilic, defending Olympic champion Andy Murray, ROC's Daniil Medvedev, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Japan's very own Kei Nishikori.

Novak Djokovic set to make history at Tokyo Olympics

The 34-year-old in the original post wrote that he is very proud to pack for Tokyo and join the national team in the fight for the brightest medals on the Olympic arena. He further wrote that for him the game for Serbia has always been a special joy and motivation and he will do his best to make everyone happy.

С великим поносом се пакујем за Токио и придружујем нашој репрезентацији у борби за најсјајнија одличја на Олимпијским борилиштима. За мене је игра за Србију увек била посебна радост и мотивација и даћу све од себе да нас све обрадујем! Идемооо 💪🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 15, 2021

Djokovic also posted a video in which he is wishing a happy birthday to his young fan Owaki Koujirou, who turned six years old. Owaki's father had asked the record nine-time Australian Open winner for advice on using backhand in the past on an Instagram account.

Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/23TmSdvc4x — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 15, 2021

Apart from Olympic participation, Djokovic is also set to make history if he manages to win the Gold medal in the singles category. The Serbian could become the first man to complete a Golden Slam by winning first place in Olympics. The world no.1 has already won this years Australian Open, French Open and the recently concluded Wimbledon. If he manages to win a gold an also goes onto lift singles title at the US Open in September, the Serbian could see him become the first male player to achieve that feat. The only player to complete the Golden Slam was Steffi Graf which came in 1988.

Goran Ivanisevic on chances of Novak Djokovic winning golden slam

The participation of Djokovic in the Tokyo Olympic was still unclear winning Wimbledon on Sunday, however not that the Serbian is set to fly to Japan his coach Goran Ivanisevic would like to see the player to make history. Following the completion of Men's singles final, Ivanisevic told media that if somebody that can win a Golden Slam is Djokovic. He said “First time in his career, winning three in a row in the same year, having chance to win four. I mean, that would be unbelievable.”

Credit: AP