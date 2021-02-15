Novak Djokovic Creates Another Controversy Involving Photographers At Australian Open 2021

As the Australian Open moves on to its last few rounds, it seems like everything Novak Djokovic touches turns into a controversy. The World No. 1 has not had the best of times in Melbourne this season. His quarantine in Australia took a nasty turn with the highly exaggerated "list of demands" controversy and ended with another round of bashing after he decided to withdraw from — and then return to — his exhibition match in Adelaide. After Serbia's exit from the ATP Cup, where he was the defending champion, Djokovic came out strong at the Australian Open — notably, with a ton of crown support.

Get out the record book 📖



The world No.1 becomes the 2nd player in history to notch up 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Grand Slam match wins 👏#AO2021 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/CRcqlnp89N — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 14, 2021

Also Read | Daughter Of Bills, Sabres Owners Into 1st Slam Quarterfinal

Another controversy for Djokovic at Australian Open 2021

However, with the crowds now gone due to the snap 5-day quarantine imposed in Melbourne, Djokovic has had some trouble coping with the empty stands — something he has been struggling with a little during the pandemic. In an incident similar to the one that took place at the Rome Masters last year, Djokovic had a complaint about the crowds at Rod Laver, even when there weren't any. More specifically, Djokovic was concerned about the placement of the official photographers covering his Round 4 match against Canada's Milos Raonic.

Just after the second game of the match, Djokovic could be heard asking the chair umpire “Why are the photographers standing behind?". He also added that “it’s not their place, they’re supposed to be out there or on the side” implying that they should not be seated in the direct eye-line of the players. While the photographers stayed put, Djokovic quickly regrouped to take the first set and then the match, 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. This incident has once again, evolved into a much-hyped up controversy.

Also Read | Rublev Becomes The 3rd Russian Reaching The Quarter-finals At Aus Open

Novak Djokovic injury update and controversy

Another new talking point surrounding the world No. 1 is the injury he picked up during his mammoth five-setter against Taylor Fritz in his Round 3 match. Essentially not very different from Rafa's lower-back injury — which kept him from playing during the ATP Cup but has had no effect on his level of play at the Australian Open — Djokovic's injury has prompted people to brand him a 'liar'. All this because he has managed to play his games relatively well despite claiming that he may have to pull out of the Slam altogether.

Also Read | "I Am Not Looking Forward To It" - Osaka On Meeting Hsieh In The Quarter-finals

Australian Open live streaming: How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Zverev live in India

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels. Sony will also be offering Australian Open live streaming, meaning that fans can watch the Djokovic vs Zverev live stream on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores of the games can be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page. The quarter-final match is set to begin at 2:45 PM IST on February 16.

Also Read | Down But Not Out, Serena Williams Into Australian Open QFs

Image Credits: Australian Open Twitter