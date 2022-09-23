Novak Djokovic Dubious About Australian Open Status, Has 'no Regrets' On Vaccine Decision

Novak Djokovic missed two of the four Grand Slam events due to his refusal to take the jab against COVID-19. The former World No. 1 went to Australia after receiving a medical exemption but was deported from the country after visa cancellation. Djokovic did not travel to the United States to play in the recently concluded US Open as unvaccinated foreigners were not allowed to enter the country. While speaking at a press conference ahead of the Laver Cup 2022, the Serbian shared his thoughts about missing out on the final Grand Slam tournament of the year as well as his chances of playing in Australian Open 2023.

'Not in my hands': Djokovic on Australian Open 2023

After missing out on the 110th edition of Australian Open, Novak Djokovic has revealed that he is waiting to see if he will be able to take part in the same tournament next year. The next edition is slated to take place between January 16 and 29.

“I’m waiting for the news, it’s not in my hands right now. I’m hoping I can get some positive news", said Djokovic.

Earlier a report from Herald Sun stated that, with a new government coming into power in May after the Federal Election, new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has reportedly decided in principle to overturn the three-year travel ban on Djokovic, if he appeals it. While Djokovic hasn't filed any appeal, government sources have confirmed that he will be cleared for the Australian Open 2023.

'I do feel sad that...': 'Unvaccinated' Djokovic over missing US Open

Novak Djokovic's absence from US Open had left the men's singles field crumbling with Rafael Nadal being the only favourite to win the title. However, Nadal was knocked out in the quarter-final stage and following his ouster, countrymen Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Grand Slam title. Djokovic said that while he was sad about not playing in the US Open, he does not regret over missing the event.

He said, "No, I don't have any regrets. I mean, I do feel sad that I wasn't able to play, but, you know, that was a decision that I made. You know, I knew what the consequences will be, so I accepted them. That's it."

Djokovic also congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on his maiden Grand Slam title and praised the youngster for achieving success at such a young age. The Serbian said, "I mean, I congratulate Alcaraz for winning US Open. He did it in an incredible fashion, you know, in three or four five-setter matches in the tournament. He's 19 years old and already No. 1 in the world. I mean, it's quite amazing what he has achieved so far. He's, I think, a great addition to our sport, a great star in making. Well, he's already a Grand Slam champion, so we can't speak about him as future, because he's already a present."