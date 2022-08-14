Novak Djokovic Likely To Play 2022 US Open Despite Remaining Unvaccinated For COVID-19

Novak Djokovic's participation in the upcoming US Open 2022 remains in question as the US Continues its strong stance over COVID-19 rules. Novak Djokovic COVID stance has seen him miss a number of tennis tournaments in the ongoing season and the situation continues to be the same with him pulling out of the tennis tournament in Cincinnati. However, with reports emerging about the US changing its stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, there are chances that Djokovic will be eligible to play in the 2022 US Open.

Will Novak Djokovic participatein 2022 US Open?

In the latest twist over the COVID-19 vaccine stance, the US authorities are open to changing rules. According to a report by express.co.uk, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced that they would be relaxing regulations surrounding entry requirements and quarantine. These changes are currently related to US citizens only.

As per the report, the CDC in it's statement said, " This updated guidance is intended to apply to community settings. In the coming weeks, CDC will work to align stand-alone guidance documents, such as those for healthcare settings, congregate settings at higher risk of transmission, and travel, with today’s update.”

The report further states that there will leniency on new quarantine rules, with people only required to wear masks for 10 days and need to get tested themselves on the fifth day after they show symptoms. On the other hand, unvaccinated Americans can move freely to and from the nation under the changes, while the same does not apply to foreign nationals."

Novak Djokovic thoughts on playing in 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic COVID stance has seen him miss the Australian Open however he was able to take part in French Open and also play the Wimbledon tennis championships which he won defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final. Post Wimbledon triumph Djokovic spoke to media bout his thoughts on taking part in 2022 US Open. He had said, "I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is that they’re getting rid of the mandatory green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or exemption. I’m not sure. I don’t believe exemption is a realistic possibility. If that is a possibility, I’m not sure what the exemption would be for,"